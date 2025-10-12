  • home icon
  • NFL
  "That man has got to have CTE now": NFL fans react as Charvarius Ward gets taken out by Colts TE in warmup

"That man has got to have CTE now": NFL fans react as Charvarius Ward gets taken out by Colts TE in warmup

By Nishant
Published Oct 12, 2025 17:48 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (image credit: IMAGN)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward was ruled out with a concussion after colliding with tight end Drew Ogletree during pregame warmups. Ogletree was catching passes from a staff member when he accidentally ran into Ward, who was taking his drop in coverage. The collision left Ward on the ground, and he was soon declared out against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared the clip of the collision on X, which caused Ward a concussion.

Many fans were upset, especially since it resulted from an accident right before kickoff.

"yeah that man has got to have cte now," a fan wrote.
"Ngl the way the TE threw his shoulder into bro , sh*t just might’ve been on purpose," another fan wrote.
"This has got to be the most Colts thing ever. Ugh," a fan said.
"Why did that guy run onto the field from the sidelines? Ward had no idea he was there probably because he wasn’t supposed to be there?" one fan tweeted.
"Might be the craziest pregame injury I’ve seen. Who is that TE out there?" one fan commented.
"You can’t make this sh*t up," another fan commented.

It was Ward’s second concussion in six weeks. He previously missed time after reporting concussion symptoms following the Colts’ win over Miami in Week 1.

Indianapolis' secondary has already been hit hard by injuries this season. With Justin Walley (ACL), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Mike Hilton (shoulder) all sidelined, losing Ward leaves the defense thin.

Undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards is expected to start in Ward’s place, while Cameron Mitchell is the only backup corner. Additionally, Ward’s injury was the second pregame mishap of the day as backup quarterback Anthony Richardson was also ruled out after suffering an eye injury.

Charvarius Ward’s concussion puts Colts’ secondary depth in trouble

Charvarius Ward’s concussion is a significant setback for the Indianapolis Colts defense, which is already dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary.

Ward, who has started four games and recorded 13 tackles with three pass breakups, has been one of the team’s most consistent performers in coverage. His absence leaves the Colts vulnerable against deep passing attacks and forces undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards into a larger role.

With Kenny Moore II and Mike Hilton also sidelined, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will rely heavily on inexperienced backups to hold the unit together.

The Colts lead the Week 6 game 7-0.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

