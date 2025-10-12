"That man has got to have CTE now": NFL fans react as Charvarius Ward gets taken out by Colts TE in warmup

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward was ruled out with a concussion after colliding with tight end Drew Ogletree during pregame warmups. Ogletree was catching passes from a staff member when he accidentally ran into Ward, who was taking his drop in coverage. The collision left Ward on the ground, and he was soon declared out against the Arizona Cardinals.NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared the clip of the collision on X, which caused Ward a concussion.Many fans were upset, especially since it resulted from an accident right before kickoff.&quot;yeah that man has got to have cte now,&quot; a fan wrote.shane 𓃭 @boobie_ssLINK@MySportsUpdate yeah that man has got to have cte now&quot;Ngl the way the TE threw his shoulder into bro , sh*t just might’ve been on purpose,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;This has got to be the most Colts thing ever. Ugh,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Why did that guy run onto the field from the sidelines? Ward had no idea he was there probably because he wasn’t supposed to be there?&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Might be the craziest pregame injury I’ve seen. Who is that TE out there?&quot; one fan commented.&quot;You can’t make this sh*t up,&quot; another fan commented.It was Ward’s second concussion in six weeks. He previously missed time after reporting concussion symptoms following the Colts’ win over Miami in Week 1.Indianapolis' secondary has already been hit hard by injuries this season. With Justin Walley (ACL), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Mike Hilton (shoulder) all sidelined, losing Ward leaves the defense thin.Undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards is expected to start in Ward’s place, while Cameron Mitchell is the only backup corner. Additionally, Ward’s injury was the second pregame mishap of the day as backup quarterback Anthony Richardson was also ruled out after suffering an eye injury.Charvarius Ward’s concussion puts Colts’ secondary depth in troubleCharvarius Ward’s concussion is a significant setback for the Indianapolis Colts defense, which is already dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary.Ward, who has started four games and recorded 13 tackles with three pass breakups, has been one of the team’s most consistent performers in coverage. His absence leaves the Colts vulnerable against deep passing attacks and forces undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards into a larger role.With Kenny Moore II and Mike Hilton also sidelined, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will rely heavily on inexperienced backups to hold the unit together.The Colts lead the Week 6 game 7-0.