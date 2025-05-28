"That man isn’t a leader at all" - NFL fans react to Myles Garrett skipping Browns OTAs by travelling to Japan

Myles Garrett was reportedly in Japan when the Cleveland Browns' voluntary OTAs got underway on Tuesday. The defensive end signed a lucrative contract extension with the team this offseason, but his absence from the Browns' OTAs drew criticism from fans on social media.

Some slammed Garrett for not being a leader in Cleveland's dressing room despite the team's struggles last season.

"Lol coming off a 3-14 season btw that man isn’t a leader at all," one tweeted.

"Leading by example, as always," another wrote.

"I thought he said he was gonna be more of a leader," a third commented.

Many others joined in to take a dig at Garrett, while suggesting that the OTAs are voluntary.

"Myles “wants to win” though." one wrote.

"Some stars choose not to attend voluntaries. But after being begged to lead by Haslam, highest paid defender in league, coming off an awful year and playing on a team whose winning culture/locker room is questionable it’s disappointing." a fan added.

"It's voluntary. I get it. But, man. What valuable time you're wasting with the guy you wanted alongside in you. Graham could vastly benefit from being on the field with him. smh," a user tweeted.

Garrett reportedly attended the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan. The Browns DE was spotted with Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, sparking rumors that the two were dating.

Myles Garrett signed a blockbuster four-year, $160 million extension with Browns this offseason

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett had requested a trade from the Browns this offseason. However, a few weeks after negotiations, he inked a lucrative four-year, $160 million extension with the team, which will keep him at Cleveland through the 2030 season.

Garrett will reportedly earn $123 million in guaranteed money. He will also earn $40 million on an annual average value, which makes him the highest-paid DE in the league.

The Browns took Garrett with the No.1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has earned six Pro Bowl honors ever since and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

Garrett has recorded 352 tackles, 102.5 sacks, 17 pass deflections, 20 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in eight seasons with the Browns.

