"That one is possible" - 3x Super Bowl champ doesn't rule out Aaron Rodgers joining $6,700,000,000 AFC franchise

Three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young thinks the Las Vegas Raiders could sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Raiders are in need of a franchise quarterback and Young thinks Rodgers makes sense for a one or two-year stopgap while they draft their franchise quarterback.

“I think that one is possible only because it's you know, like if I just can't retire, I just can't, the game's too rich for me right now, not only for money but just how I could thrive," Young said on The Rich Eisen Show (5:28).

"I can go to Las Vegas, I could finish you know, there's a flash there, Pete’s there there's like you said, it's there's something to be said about. But it doesn't feel like they're ready to give him the protection and the weapons to do it, bring Davante back?"

Rodgers is a free agent after the New York Jets released him and the Raiders have a need at quarterback. However, oddsmakers have the New York Giants as the favorites to land Rodgers at -150 which implies a 60% chance.

Meanwhile, the Raiders, valued at $6.7 billion (via Forbes), have the third-best odds to land Rodgers at +400.

Rodgers went 358-for-584 for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Hall of Famer Steve Young won three Super Bowls in his career, all with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers after two seasons.

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their next head coach and Darren Mougey to be their new GM. After they made changes to the front office, the team decided to move on from Rodgers.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," Glenn and Mougey said in a statement, via NFL.com.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Rodgers will look to play for a new team in 2025 as his Hall of Fame career is winding down.

