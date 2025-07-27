  • home icon
  "That was a really bad pass": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets intercepted by Jalen Ramsey at Steelers training camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 27, 2025
NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets intercepted by Jalen Ramsey at Steelers training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey generated a lot of social media buzz after his strong showing at training camp. On Saturday, the third day of Pittsburgh's camp, quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted a pass over the defense to target tight end Jonnu Smith. However, Ramsey quickly intercepted the pass in impressive style.

Although some fans appeared to be delighted by the cornerback's interception, others believe the veteran quarterback made a bad pass.

Let's take a look at some social media reactions from NFL fans to the play:

"I mean this is just a throw a starting QB shouldn’t make," one fan commented.
"That was also a really bad pass to the inside shoulder on a corner route," another fan pointed out.
"Time for Rodgers to retire and that’s on everything," one fan added.
"I mean it’s insane how instead of talking about the leaping INT people are hating on Rodgers here," another fan said.
"Honestly an awesome play from an awesome player. My favorite play of the day! Ramsey looks every bit as good as advertised through 3 days in Latrobe 👍," another fan said.
"Steel sharpens steel. He's throwing against one of the best in the game. This is a good thing," one fan said.
Late in June, the Steelers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, acquiring Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in exchange for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Ramsey's acquisition is a bold move, demonstrating Pittsburgh's belief that the seven-time Pro Bowler can be a pillar of their defense as he approaches the end of his career.

Jalen Ramsey taking reps at safety for Steelers

Jalen Ramsey's role on the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary was unclear going into training camp, as both fans and pundits wondered which position he would play the most: safety or cornerback.

Coach Mike Tomlin expressed his desire to play Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. together. This suggests that one of the three will serve as a true safety, and Ramsey is the most qualified candidate for the role, considering he has played there sparingly in the past.

The veteran CB worked on drills with the safety group during Thursday's team's first practice. He also saw action at outside cornerback and as a nickelback.

Although Ramsey's primary position will probably still be at cornerback, either in the slot or outside, there's a good chance that he will also slot in at safety many times this season.

