"That's your biggest nightmare" - Ex-Packers QB drops blunt advice for Aaron Rodgers amid 4x MVP's uncertain future

Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared his opinion about Aaron Rodgers' future. The 41-year-old is still trying to win and compete at the highest level, which has delayed his free agency decision more than expected.

Ad

During a conversation with Colin Cowherd on Monday's edition of "The Herd," Hasselbeck named the Pittsburgh Steelers a good option for Rodgers, explaining that at this point in his career, Rodgers prioritizes being on a relevant team.

"When you're an older quarterback, a guy with as much on your resume as Aaron Rodgers, and as much as in your bank account, you don't want to be on a team that's not relevant in January.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's your biggest nightmare. It's like, going to a team that's absolutely irrelevant, basically what he experienced last year. So to me, I think being on a team that has a chance to be in the playoff hunt contend for a Super Bowl, I think that's that's a huge thing," Hasselbeck said. (6:11)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After a rocky tenure with the New York Jets, where he missed an entire season due to an Achilles injury and won only five games in the sole season he spent under center, Rodgers and the Jets moved on from each other.

While the New Yorkers found a replacement in Justin Fields, Rodgers is still pondering the options to extend his career.

Steelers, Giants have standing offers for Aaron Rodgers

While he keeps studying his options, Aaron Rodgers is still sought-after by the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two teams have standing offers for the four-time NFL MVP while the Minnesota Vikings remain a potential landing spot.

Ad

"I'm told from sources that Rodgers does have standing offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants," Fowler said, via SNY. "I checked with the source from one of those teams about a timeline for Rodgers. I got back a text with the Webster's dictionary of the word enigma, and so that's kind of the feeling right now."

Ad

Fowler added that Rodgers is not only considering the financial part of it but also the fit. The Steelers added DK Metcalf to the roster to form a terrific duo with George Pickens, but they need to add the final piece to try to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers is still taking his time and nobody knows when he will announce the decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.