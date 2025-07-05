"That’s it from a billionaire franchise?" - NFL fans react as Texans donate $500,000 to support flood relief in Hill Country

The Texas Hill Country communities suffered a surge of floodwaters early on Friday. Officials reported that at least 27 people have died and that almost 30 more were still missing from one nearby camp on Friday morning.

Since then, people and organizations have donated funds to the county to help those in need. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Houston Texans also made a $500,000 donation to the cause on Saturday.

Fans were quick to react, and many criticized the Texans for not contributing more than $500,000. Others applauded the organization for not turning a blind eye to the situation.

"That’s it? They give that to practice squad players a year. This gotta be a joke," one fan commented.

"That’s it from a Billionaire Franchise? Lives have been lost!" another fan said.

"Twenty-seven lives lost in a flood and the Texans drop $500K like it’s a grand gesture. Meanwhile, the public has shelled out hundreds of millions for stadiums, practice fields, and luxury boxes. When the community needs real help, they get PR," another fan said.

Some praised the Texans for donating to a community in need:

"Very nice gesture by the Texans," one fan commented.

"It's great that the Texans are stepping up to help those in need. Every bit counts! 💙," another fan added.

"That's stepping up for your community. We need more of this in sports," another fan said.

Texans make official statement after Texas Hill Country floods

The Houston Texans have pledged up to $500,000 to help people impacted by the devastating flooding in the communities of the Texas Hill Country. The McNair family, who own the Texans, released the following statement regarding the situation.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon.

"Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office in Texas said that up to 800 individuals were removed from the vicinity when floodwaters rose along the Guadalupe River on Friday. The San Antonio-Austin area of Texas is still under a flood watch through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

