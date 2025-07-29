  • home icon
  "That's out of the blue": NFL fans react as ex-Eagles G Nate Herbig announces retirement at age 27

"That's out of the blue": NFL fans react as ex-Eagles G Nate Herbig announces retirement at age 27

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:03 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as ex-Eagles G Nate Herbig announces retirement at age 27 (image credit: IMAGN)

Nate Herbig announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. It came after he joined Washington on a one-year $1.33 million contract in March.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn announced during Tuesday's press conference that the team placed the offensive lineman on the Reserve/Retired list.

Herbig was expected to add depth to the Washington's offensive line, but he chose to hang his cleats and call it a career before playing for the team.

While the reason for Herbig's sudden retirement is still unknown, NFL fans were surprised by this decision. Let's look at how some reacted to the announcement.

"That's out of the blue... why though," one fan wrote.
"Always seemed like a great guy. Wishing you the best Nate 👍," a fan said.
"Much respect for carving out a path with the Eagles, Jets, and Steelers. Wishing him nothing but the best in retirement," another fan said.
Others took advantage of Herbig's retirement announcement to throw shade at the Commanders.

"They're so bad he had to retire lmaoooo," one fan tweeted.
"Playing for that Washington retirement home does that to a man," a fan commented.
"Bruh saw what was happening during camp over there and dipped 💀," another fan wrote.

The team will likely look at other options on the roster as a backup guard behind the starters. They may also opt for more depth candidates through free agency and bring them in to try out in training camp.

Nate Herbig's NFL timeline

Nate Herbig joined the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing collegiate football for the Stanford Cardinal from 2016 to 2018. He played several positions along the offensive line. He appeared in 33 games in his three seasons with the team, including 12 starts in 2020.

Herbig played for the Jets in 2022, starting 11 games at guard. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers the next campaign, appearing in 17 games before missing the entire 2024 season due to a rotator cuff injury.

Herbig played 61 games in his six years in the league, making 30 starts. In March 2023, he agreed to the biggest contract of his career, a two-year $8 million deal with the Steelers. According to Spotrac, he earned $12.4 million as a pro.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

