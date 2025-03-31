“That's why we brought him back”: Mike Tomlin backs $7,500,000 QB amidst Aaron Rodgers buzz

Mike Tomlin would be okay with Mason Rudolph being the Pittsburgh Steelers's starting quarterback next season. Rudolph signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal (per Spotrac) to reunite with his old team on Mar. 13.

Pittsburgh needs a new quarterback after losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to free agency. As the Steelers awaited an answer from Aaron Rodgers, the organization signed Rudolph - who spent six seasons with the franchise before switching to the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal in 2024.

If Rodgers doesn't decide to sign with the Steelers, Rudolph will likely be the team's starting quarterback in 2025. Speaking to the media in Palm Springs, Florida, for the NFL owner's meetings this week, Tomlin said he is perfectly fine with the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at the helm.

"That's why we brought him back," Tomlin said. "I'm comfortable with that. We've been there before. He's a very capable guy."

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft and started 13 games across six seasons with the team. After a solitary season at the Titans - where he started five of the eight games he played in - Rudolph is back in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh's 2025 quarterback enters promising situation

Whoever Pittsburgh decides to start at quarterback in 2025 will enter an auspicious situation. The Steelers recently traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh gave up a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a sixth and seventh-round pick swap, following which Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the club.

He will join a receiving room that already includes George Pickens, who is just as physically a wide receiver as Metcalf. With that being said, Mason Rudolph would have no shortage of weapons to throw to should he become the Steelers's starting signal-caller. Of course, with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Pittsburgh could select a quarterback to mold.

The Steelers are pursuing a shot at veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who would be the team's presumed starter upon signature. It will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh's quarterback situation plays out as the 2025 season approaches.

