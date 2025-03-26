Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders went off after an anonymous NFL coach reportedly called his son, Shedeur Sanders, "arrogant" and "brash." On Wednesday on “The Skip Bayless Show,” he made it clear that he wasn’t about to let that slide.

"It didn’t anger me, but you know me — I’m going to get to the bottom of it," Deion said.

And he did. He tracked down the team and called the coach directly. Turns out, the coach denied it ever happened, saying Shedeur's interview was impressive and everyone walked away thinking Shedeur had the right stuff. But the damage was done.

Deion Sanders wasn’t about to ignore the fact that someone from the team had lied. He made sure the head coach handled it, and according to him, that’s exactly what happened.

Sanders didn’t stop there. He questioned why Shedeur and Travis Hunter, two of the top prospects in the draft, seemed to be getting singled out.

“How can I have the only two players in the draft going in the draft that are criticized and critiqued?" Sanders said (Timestamp: 28:24). "Travis can't do this. He can't do that. He's not this. He's not that. He's injured. And Shedeur can't—what about all the other guys, exactly?

"What about all the other guys? So, my guys are the only guys that are flawed? What about everybody else?”

The scrutiny doesn’t surprise him, though. He’s seen it before. In his eyes, people aren’t just tired of him winning games; they’re tired of him winning everything.

Despite the noise, Deion Sanders isn’t worried about Shedeur’s draft stock. He’s seen this play out before. The hate doesn’t faze him.

“We're not panicking, and we're not tripping because, first of all, this is a blessing for us, man," he said (Timestamp: 31:14). "Like, we — he chose the route to come with his dad to HBCU. So, we knew we were up against a wall, and we were going to go through some bull job already. We already knew that — both my kids and all the kids I coached.”

And just like always, he’s ready to prove the doubters wrong.

How childhood shame fueled Deion Sanders' ‘Prime Time’ legacy

Before the gold jackets, before the Super Bowls, before Prime Time, there was just Deion Sanders, a kid in Fort Myers with a promise to keep.

In 2011, during his Hall of Fame induction speech, he talked about the heartbreaking moment that shaped his iconic persona.

As a child, Sanders played for the Fort Myers Rebels, surrounded by teammates from wealthy families. Meanwhile, his mother, Connie Knight, worked long hours cleaning hospitals. One night, a teammate spotted her and mocked Sanders for it. That moment changed everything.

"I was ashamed of my mama because my mama worked in the hospital. … She cleaned up the hospital, and I was ashamed of my mama who sacrificed, who loved me, who protected me, who gave me everything," Sanders said.

But shame turned into fuel. He vowed she’d never work another day in her life. Talent alone wouldn’t cut it; he had to become a superstar. At Florida State, he built Prime Time – a larger-than-life persona designed for success.

“I recognized that defensive backs at that time didn’t get paid a lot,” Sanders explained. “Cornerbacks, running backs, linebackers, defensive backs weren’t paid a lot. And in my dormitory room at Florida State, I created this image. … You could love him or you could hate him, but he was Prime Time.”

Now, his son, Shedeur Sanders, carries the torch.

"He taught me how the world works," he shared.

For Deion, it’s never been just about football. It’s about legacy.

