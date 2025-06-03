“That’s why he can be on the boat”: NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs showing off his potential at Patriots OTAs after ACL setback

Stefon Diggs ruffled the feathers of New England Patriots fans with his actions on a boat in a video that made the rounds on social media over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to Yahoo Sports, Diggs was spotted partying on a yacht with a group of friends and associates while in possession of an unidentified and powdery "pink substance."

This act raised questions about Diggs' commitment to his new squad and his ability to be a leader on the rebuilding Patriots. However, fans seem to be tilting towards his side after a video emerged of Diggs thriving at the team's OTAs.

A fan said, "Thats why he can be on the boat 🤣🤣"

Another added, "My goodness. Looks great!"

One stated, "That’s a great practice route"

Despite this some fans aren't as convinced, and want to see more from the perennial Pro Bowler.

One stated, "Bro won’t even sniff 1k"

Another said, "Ain’t no way this 31 year old beating baker off cut drill coming off of a all injury"

One chipped in saying, "Clamped by almost every CB in the NFL"

Stefon Diggs is an offseason arrival for Mike Vrabel's Patriots having spent last season with the Houston Texans. Diggs appeared in eight games in the 2024 regular season before he suffered a non-contact injury to his knee in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was later discovered that Stefon Diggs had torn his ACL, thereby ending what turned out to be his sole season in Houston. He ended the campaign with a stat line of 47 catches, 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

What's next for Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs joined the New England Patriots on March 28 after signing a $63.5 million deal. The deal could be viewed as a shrewd one by the Patriots for a four-time Pro Bowler and former NFL receiving yards leader.

However, it's important to note that Stefon Diggs will turn 32 years old during the 2025 regular season, and he's coming off the worst injury of his professional football career. Hence, expectations have to be modest for at least his first season in New England.

So, Diggs is likely to use OTAs, training camp, and preseason to assess his fitness. Mike Vrabel and the rest of the coaching staff will painstakingly monitor his progress before giving him a commensurate workload for the 2025 regular season.

In the meantime, the team hopes that offseason controversies will be kept to a minimum as it looks to make the playoffs for the first time since the Bill Belichick era.

