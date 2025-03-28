"That’s crazy": NFL fans react as Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr's arm length measurements changing cause drama

Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. has seen quite the discrepancy in the measurements of his arm length. It was recorded at the NFL scouting combine that Paul's arm length was recorded at 29 7/8 inches.

At Paul's Ole Miss pro day, NFL scouts measured his arm length at 30 3/4 inches. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took to X on Friday to point out that Paul had the lowest missed tackle rate in college football, not directly making the correlation.

Fans took to X to offer their reaction to the news. Check out what they had to say below.

"There needs to be a third arm measurement or they need to come to a consensus on how to measure arms. Arm gate is becoming ridiculous!" one fan said.

"Arm length drama is not something I thought I’d read about today," another fan noted.

"Chris Paul Jr.’s tape speaks louder, lowest missed tackle rate in CFB," a fan wrote.

"I’m just worried about if he can run fast, hit hard and make the tackle for loss.. not all this arm length gymnastics," another fan wrote.

Chris Paul Jr. just wrapped up his junior season with the Ole Miss Rebels. He recorded 86 total tackles on the season, four passes defended, 3.5 sacks and an interception. He's expected to be a day two or three selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Chris Paul Jr. models his game after some of the NFL's best linebackers

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Chris Paul Jr. stands out as one of the most intriguing linebacker prospects in the NFL draft. Speaking to the media at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, Paul admitted to modeling his game after NFL stars such as Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

"Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, those guys who really just sit back and are students of the game. Their leaders on and off the field as well. They give back to the communities. Football isn't just a game for them, it's a lifestyle. I grew up in a small town in South Georgia, football to us it's not just a game, it's a lifestyle."

It will be interesting to see where Paul lands amongst fellow top linebackers such as Jalon Walker, Jihaad Campbell and Demetrius Knight Jr. in the class. NFL fans will find out when the draft kicks off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

