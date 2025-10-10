"That's crazy": Tee Higgins reveals his true reaction after finding out about Joe Flacco's trade to Bengals through X

The Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco earlier this year and made him the designated starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, after four weeks as a starter, Flacco found himself on the bench before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals this week.Flacco's trade surprised many pros, including Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The 26-year-old revealed his reaction to the news after finding out about the trade on X.&quot;I just happened to get on Twitter (X) and got to scrolling, and so I was like, 'Oh, snap, this is crazy,&quot; Higgins said. &quot;And then I called him. He was like, 'Nah, you lying? You for real?' I was like, 'Nah, go look at Twitter.' He was like, 'Damn, it's crazy.' And then, yeah, that's Zac (Taylor) called us shortly after and told us the news.&quot;The 40-year-old quarterback will not have any time to settle in his new team as he is named the Bengals' starter for the Week 6 clash against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Flacco has been in the league for almost two decades and Higgins had a few jokes after the veteran quarterback's arrival.“I was messin’ with some of the guys, telling them ‘He was in the league when we were getting in trouble for being outside with the streetlights on,” Higgins said.Tee Higgins &quot;excited&quot; with Joe Flacco's arrival amid Bengals' losing streakJoe Flacco struggled in his stint with the Browns in the first four weeks, throwing six interceptions with just two touchdown passes, and was eventually benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel. Despite his struggles at the start of the season, there has been a buzz in Cincinnati after his trade.“I’m very excited, especially knowing what he can do with the ball in his hands,” Higgins said of Flacco. “I'm definitely looking forward to it and doing better with the offense and just getting things going.”Flacco will bench Jake Browning, who was on a three-game losing streak as a starter after Joe Burrow's injury in Week 2. It'll be interesting to see how the veteran quarterback settles into a new-look offense in Cincinnati.