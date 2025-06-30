"That’s what darkness does to you": Giants WR Jalin Hyatt opens up after gaining 20lbs during offseason

The New York Giants used their third-round, No. 73 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Despite having a successful college career at Tennessee and having 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in his final season with the Volunteers, Hyatt has struggled at the professional level.

Ad

In two years in the NFL, Hyatt's best season (2023) saw him have 23 receptions for 373 receiving yards and no touchdowns. However, 2024 was a disaster for the former Tennessee WR as Hyatt only had eight receptions for 62 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

As a result, after a disappointing campaign, NFL analyst Ari Meirov revealed that Hyatt has added weight this offseason in preparation for the new campaign. According to a social media release by Meirov on X on June 29, Hyatt told NFL analyst John Schmeelk that he had added over 20 pounds in the offseason this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"#Giants WR Jalin Hyatt told @Schmeelk he's added over 20 pounds this offseason after a difficult year last season. 'I played at like 170, 171 last year, I’m about 194, 195 now... I’m telling you, that’s what darkness does to you. It changes you'." the post stated.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hyatt is entering what appears to be a crucial campaign in his National Football League journey. In 2025, he is entering the third season of the four-year contract that he signed prior to the 2023 campaign. This year, Hyatt is set to earn a cap hit of $1,534,176 from the Giants, according to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac'.

Where is Jalin Hyatt on the New York Giants depth chart?

At the current time, Hyatt appears to be further down the New York Giants depth chart than he would likely want to be. According to ESPN, Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton are all firmly ahead of Hyatt on the wide receiver depth chart. Furthermore, Hyatt appears to be in line with Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal on the depth chart as well.

As a result, it appears as though Hyatt is currently sitting in the WR4 to WR6 range on the Giants' depth chart as he enters the 2025 season after a difficult start to his NFL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.