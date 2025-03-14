"That's not enough": Former NFL MVP raises concerns over Justin Fields-Garrett Wilson duo in New York

After releasing Aaron Rodgers following an underwhelming 2024 campaign, the New York Jets' top priority this offseason was to sign a new starting quarterback.

Ad

They didn't wait long to find a replacement as they signed former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers star Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While landing the 26-year-old helped solve the Jets' biggest problem, Cam Newton believes the front office has a lot more ground to cover to put him in a position to thrive and help the team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He said handing Fields a two-year deal suggested they aren't fully committing him as the long-term solution to their quarterback conundrum and want him to prove he's worthy of leading the team.

However, he added that outside of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, they aren't giving the signal-caller too much to work with:

Ad

Talent-wise, around him? I think they'll go in the draft or even more in free agency and go get it," Newton said [From 1:02]. "I would have loved to, wanted to see Justin Fields with Davante Adams... With him and Garrett Wilson, I don't think that that's enough. In that division, when you got what is it? The Jets, Buffalo [Bills], the [New England] Patriots and the [Miami] Dolphins. That's not enough."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jets free agency signings: Team hasn't added any talent around Justin Fields

Despite their offense averaging only 16.1 points last season, the second-worst mark in the league, and losing Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, the Jets have done little to improve the offense this offseason.

Outside of Justin Fields, center Josh Myers has been their only offensive signing. The former Green Bay Packers lineman signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Jets. The front office has focused primarily on helping new head coach Aaron Glenn build a strong defense.

Ad

They brought back linebacker Jamien Sherwood on a three-year, $45 million deal and handed cornerback Brandon Stephens a three-year, $36 million contract.

Pass rusher Rashad Weaver and safety Andre Cisco joined on one-year deals, while linebacker Jamin Davis, defensive back Isaiah Oliver, and defensive tackle Byron Cowart also joined the franchise.

As Cam Newton suggested, the team will likely use the draft to fill the holes on offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.