"That's f****** insane" - Ex-NFL scout goes off on Kyle Pitts for missing Falcons OTAs amid contract dispute

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has had an up and down NFL career to this point. He was originally drafted in the first round, No. 4 overall by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft, and was even taken ahead of stars like WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Jaylen Waddle, and CB Patrick Surtain II.

Pitts had a strong rookie season, finishing the campaign with 68 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. However, since then, he has failed to truly live up to the high expectations he had prior to entering the league.

Since that great rookie campaign, Pitts has not had a season with more than 53 receptions, 670 receiving yards, or four receiving touchdowns. As a result, Pitts has not signed a new contract and instead, will be playing the 2025 season on the fifth year option of his rookie contract.

However, it was reported and confirmed that Pitts was not in attendance on Day 1 of OTA's, something that has NFL analyst John Middlekauff frustrated.

Middlekauff made the comments on the '3 and Out with John Middlekauff' show on Wednesday.

"There was a report that Kyle Pitts did not show up. And, the way that it was reported... it's that he's not that comfortable on the fifth year option for almost $11 million. If that is the case, that's f****** insane. The guy caught 47 balls and 600 yards and 4 touchdowns last year... For almost $11 million, which seems more than fair given your production." Middlekauff said.

What will Kyle Pitts' next contract look like?

Pitts appears to be in the market for a new contract, however, the Falcons do not need to be in any rush to get a new deal completed and signed. Pitts is under team control for another full season, and has not performed in recent years like the elite tight end that he appears to want to be paid like.

The popular contract and financial company 'Over The Cap' projects that Pitts' average annual valuation is around $8.2 million per season, well below the $11 million Pitts will make this year. As a result, this situation will be one to watch this offseason.

