“That’s not a formula for a successful offense” – NFL analyst points out how Lamar Jackson’s gotten lazy with Ravens struggling to get going 

Lamar Jackson struggled to perform late in the game when the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Despite leading the Ravens to a 20-3 lead in the first half, Jackson was unable to help their offense put a single point on the board in the entire second half.

The Ravens eventually lost by a 23-20 score to the Bills in a comeback performance led by Josh Allen.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes was recently asked about the Ravens' late-game struggles against the Bills during an episode of NFL Live. Here's her take on the situation:

"Well, one problem, I think, in the fourth quarter that kind of went under-noticed, is that Rashod Bateman didn't play. And when that happened, it was like the pass game evaporated, in part because we have seen this with Lamar Jackson. He does key in on Mark Andrews, and I wouldn't blame him based on some of the skill players he's played with over the years, but that's not a formula for a successful offense."

Kimes pointed out that Rashod Bateman, the Ravens' top wide receiver, was unavailable in the fourth quarter against the Bills due to an in-game injury. She believes this made Lamar Jackson resort to one of his old habits, targeting only Mark Andrews and ignoring the rest of the receivers within the passing scheme.

Jackson attempted eight passes during the fourth quarter and four of them were directed towards Andrews.

Baltimore Ravens have failed to surround Lamar Jackson with solid wide receivers

Lamar Jackson has been nothing short of spectacular in the first four games of the 2022 NFL season for the Baltimore Ravens. He enters Week 5 with 11 touchdown passes, tied with Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff for the most in the NFL.

He has also recorded 316 rushing yards, the most among quarterbacks, and is ranked in the top 10 among all NFL players so far this season.

The Ravens appear to be relying on Lamar Jackson to produce much of their passing offense alone. They have failed to surround him with a legitimate group of wide receivers in any season of his career so far.

Marquise Brown has been his top wide receiver for the last few years, but he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL offseason.

While Mark Andrews is one of the top tight ends in the NFL, leading the position with 1,361 receiving yards during the 2021 NFL season, the Ravens have one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the league.

Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and DeMarcus Robinson - their top three options - combined to record just 1,051 total receiving yards during the 2021 NFL season. This issue is going to plague the team in the coming weeks also.

