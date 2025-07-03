"That's a fun a** f**king role" - Travis Kelce makes feelings known about his cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler

Travis Kelce is preparing for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The superstar tight end is enjoying his offseason break ahead of what's set to be a crucial campaign for himself and his teammates in 2025.

While on the "Bussin' With The Boys" Show, Travis Kelce spoke about his cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside famous comedic actor Adam Sandler. Kelce said,

"Like in Happy Gilmore, I'm a waiter, you know what I mean, like that's a fun a**f** role in a movie with the guy Adam Sandler that I've loved my entire life."

Kelce continued,

"Those are like bro, I'll kill to do movies like that for the rest of my life."

Happy Gilmore 2 is Kelce's latest appearance in either TV or film. The superstar tight end has TV credits in "Catching Kelce", "Moonbase 8", "Grotesquerie" and "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" plus a role in Kelce (2023).

The Kansas City Chiefs legend is one of the most popular players of his generation, and he's doing a pretty solid job at expanding his portfolio outside the Gridiron.

What's next for Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce and his teammates are looking to return to the top of professional football in the 2025 season. The Chiefs suffered a heavy loss in Super Bowl LIX versus the Philadelphia Eagles, and that will be on Kelce and the rest of the team's minds entering the upcoming campaign.

While speaking on "Bussin' With the Boys", Kelce spoke about what happened against the Eagles. He said,

"I don't know if they had a tick on what was going on or if they just kind of had the rules set in place, but it felt like in the run game and pass game. They just had all the stuff figured out."

Travis Kelce was spot on in his assessment, as the Eagles had the Chiefs' number all game long. In fact, Jalen Hurts and Co. raced to a big lead, effectively ending the Chiefs' three-peat hopes. The Chiefs did manage to put a few points on the board to close out the game, but it was a little too late.

Travis Kelce will look to put up solid numbers in the upcoming season. There's a chance it might be his last season in the league, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. So, the future Hall of Famer would love nothing more than going out with a bang while hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

