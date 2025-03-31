"That's good if that did happen" - Steelers GM Omar Khan gets candid on Aaron Rodgers' throwing session with DK Metcalf

On Monday, it was widely reported that free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a throwing session with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. The news is notable as it appears as though one of Rodgers' only potential suitors for the 2025 campaign is the Steelers.

ESPN NFL analyst Brooke Pryor shared a quote by Steelers general manager Omar Khan on Monday.

"I wasn't there but that's good if that did happen, I’d say that," Khan said.

The Steelers moved on from the 2024 season QBs Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Fields signed a contract with the New York Jets while Wilson signed a deal with the New York Giants.

As a result, at this time, it appears as though the Steelers will either look to sign Rodgers this offseason or look to add a QB via the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh currently occupies the No. 21 overall draft spot later this April, a position that could be used on a QB if Rodgers does not sign with the iconic franchise.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers' throwing session with DK Metcalf is an indication for those hoping to see the future Hall of Fame quarterback join the Steelers. It is unlikely that Rodgers would complete a session with Metcalf if he had no intention of signing with the Steelers or any other NFL franchise in 2025.

Rodgers did struggle in 2024 with the Jets, but was coming off a significant achilles tendon injury he suffered in 2023. In his final five games of the regular season, Rodgers averaged 254 passing yards per contest, had nine passing touchdowns and only three interceptions.

As a result, Rodgers showed flashes of his previous outstanding self late in the season, which certainly influenced the Steelers' free agent pursuit of the four-time NFL MVP. Only time will tell if Rodgers joins the Steelers this offseason.

