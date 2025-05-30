“That’s a grown a** man”: NFL fans react to 313-pound Derrick Harmon's impressive speed at Steelers OTAs 

Derrick Harmon was a solid pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL draft. With the franchise needing an improvement along the interior of the defensive line, they were able to land a top iDL prospect without making any moves and trading extra assets.

Ad

Harmon, who played for the Oregon Ducks in his college career, can occupy two gaps at once but does so with impressive speed for a player of his size. He measured at 313 pounds during the pre-draft process, while also running a 4.95 40-yard dash, leaving fans and scouts impressed.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through their OTAs, a video emerged of Harmon making a strong run during a defensive lineman drill. The rookie had impressive explosiveness off the line, and ran at great speed for a player of his weight:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With the team looking to get their first playoff win since the 2016 season, a rookie who can make an early impact represents a great addition for Pittsburgh.

Steelers fans were excited to see the defender showing off his athleticism early in camp:

"That’s a grown a** man you watch", one fan wrote.

"Holy crap, he’s quicker than I expected", another fan said.

Ad

"Excited to see him learn from Captain Cam!" a fan added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lance Zierlein's report on Derrick Harmon provides hope for Steelers fans

Before the draft, Harmon was already touted as a first-round pick, although scouts did not reach a consensus on whether he would be the first player from the position taken.

Lance Zierlein was a big fan of the Oregon product. He said via Steelers Network on X/Twitter:

"Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. He's wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield.

Ad

"He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins."

Now playing for the Steelers, he'll have the opportunity to learn from Cameron Heyward. The mentorship could do wonders not only for his development but also for the franchise's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.