“That’s a grown a** man”: NFL fans react to 313-pound Derrick Harmon's impressive speed at Steelers OTAs 

Derrick Harmon was a solid pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL draft. With the franchise needing an improvement along the interior of the defensive line, they were able to land a top iDL prospect without making any moves and trading extra assets.
Harmon, who played for the Oregon Ducks in his college career, can occupy two gaps at once but does so with impressive speed for a player of his size. He measured at 313 pounds during the pre-draft process, while also running a 4.95 40-yard dash, leaving fans and scouts impressed.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through their OTAs, a video emerged of Harmon making a strong run during a defensive lineman drill. The rookie had impressive explosiveness off the line, and ran at great speed for a player of his weight:
With the team looking to get their first playoff win since the 2016 season, a rookie who can make an early impact represents a great addition for Pittsburgh.
Steelers fans were excited to see the defender showing off his athleticism early in camp:
"That’s a grown a** man you watch", one fan wrote.
"Holy crap, he’s quicker than I expected", another fan said.
"Excited to see him learn from Captain Cam!" a fan added.
Lance Zierlein's report on Derrick Harmon provides hope for Steelers fans
Before the draft, Harmon was already touted as a first-round pick, although scouts did not reach a consensus on whether he would be the first player from the position taken.
Lance Zierlein was a big fan of the Oregon product. He said via Steelers Network on X/Twitter:
"Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. He's wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield.
"He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins."
Now playing for the Steelers, he'll have the opportunity to learn from Cameron Heyward. The mentorship could do wonders not only for his development but also for the franchise's future.
