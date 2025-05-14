"That's it," "He got scammed" - NFL fans react to Derrick Henry's mammoth $30,000,000 contract extension with Ravens

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens have reached a new agreement before his current two-year, $16,000,000 deal finishes after the 2025 NFL season. The new deal will be for two years as well, but the payment will be considerably higher.
Henry inked a two-year, $30,000,000 extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
The news drew a lot of attention and reactions from fans, who had a lot to say about his new payment. Some disagreed with the number he agreed to, even saying he was finessed.
"Only $30? Damn, Henry got scammed," one fan wrote.
"Thats it?" another fan questioned.
"That’s crazy he’s only getting $30 dollars for 2 more years😔 RB market is tanking," another fan wrote.
Others were more positive about it and even said the Ravens were outdoing themselves with this deal.
"Henry getting PAID," one fan said.
"Wow 30$ really spending the big bucks," another fan said.
"Couldn’t get out the first round and gave a rb 30 million," another fan said.
Derrick Henry is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. After spending eight years with the Tennessee Titans, he joined the Ravens ahead of the 2024 season.
He elevated his game in Baltimore, creating a terrific tandem with quarterback Lamar Jackson and taking the AFC North champions back to the playoffs.
Although they couldn't get the job done and lost to the Buffalo Bills in a dramatic divisional round game, the Ravens remain a threat in their conference.
Henry will get $15,000,000 per season, which will make him the second-highest-paid running back in the league in 2026 behind Saquon Barkley ($17,000,000) and the third in 2027, behind Christian McCaffrey ($17,500,000) and Barkley ($16,000,000).
Revisiting Derrick Henry's 2024 NFL season
After a season in which the running back position took multiple hits, with Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants after several seasons and joining divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles, Derrick Henry had a similar offseason.
He was linked with a move to the Dallas Cowboys, but the Texan franchise didn't even make contact with the running back.
Henry ultimately joined the Ravens and helped them post a 12-5 record in the 2024 NFL season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the AFC North division title.
Henry finished the campaign with 325 carries, racking up 1,921 rushing yardas and 16 rushing touchdowns in 17 games. He has unfinished business after such a painful loss to the Bills. This new contract should give him more motivation to run through his opponents again.
