"That's it," "He got scammed" - NFL fans react to Derrick Henry's mammoth $30,000,000 contract extension with Ravens

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens have reached a new agreement before his current two-year, $16,000,000 deal finishes after the 2025 NFL season. The new deal will be for two years as well, but the payment will be considerably higher.

Ad

Henry inked a two-year, $30,000,000 extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news drew a lot of attention and reactions from fans, who had a lot to say about his new payment. Some disagreed with the number he agreed to, even saying he was finessed.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Only $30? Damn, Henry got scammed," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s crazy he’s only getting $30 dollars for 2 more years😔 RB market is tanking," another fan wrote.

Others were more positive about it and even said the Ravens were outdoing themselves with this deal.

"Henry getting PAID," one fan said.

"Wow 30$ really spending the big bucks," another fan said.

"Couldn’t get out the first round and gave a rb 30 million," another fan said.

Ad

Derrick Henry is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. After spending eight years with the Tennessee Titans, he joined the Ravens ahead of the 2024 season.

He elevated his game in Baltimore, creating a terrific tandem with quarterback Lamar Jackson and taking the AFC North champions back to the playoffs.

Although they couldn't get the job done and lost to the Buffalo Bills in a dramatic divisional round game, the Ravens remain a threat in their conference.

Ad

Henry will get $15,000,000 per season, which will make him the second-highest-paid running back in the league in 2026 behind Saquon Barkley ($17,000,000) and the third in 2027, behind Christian McCaffrey ($17,500,000) and Barkley ($16,000,000).

Revisiting Derrick Henry's 2024 NFL season

After a season in which the running back position took multiple hits, with Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants after several seasons and joining divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles, Derrick Henry had a similar offseason.

Ad

He was linked with a move to the Dallas Cowboys, but the Texan franchise didn't even make contact with the running back.

Henry ultimately joined the Ravens and helped them post a 12-5 record in the 2024 NFL season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the AFC North division title.

Henry finished the campaign with 325 carries, racking up 1,921 rushing yardas and 16 rushing touchdowns in 17 games. He has unfinished business after such a painful loss to the Bills. This new contract should give him more motivation to run through his opponents again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.