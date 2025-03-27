“That’s a joke right”: Browns fans react to Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry, and Kevin Stefanski conducting private workout with Cam Ward

The Cleveland Browns appear to have their eye on quarterback Cam Ward ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Cleveland fans offered their reactions on X to a recent report.

Ward is arguably the best quarterback available in the draft class. If the Tennessee Titans don't draft him with the first selection next month, that leaves the Browns to possibly select Ward with the second pick. Cleveland seems to be ready to move on from Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The No. 2 selection gives the Browns the option to do exactly that.

Browns fans offered their reactions to a Wednesday ESPN report that Browns general manager Andrew Berry, owner Jimmy Haslam and coach Kevin Stefanski had Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward go through a private workout with them.

"Cam is the only answer. If they can't trade up and draft him ... it's time to trade down," one fan wrote.

"Wonder how many first round draft picks it would take to trade up for him. Shouldn't be no problem for the Haslam's to give up three first rounders and more," another fan wrote.

"Why didn't they have any one at the workout that can actually evaluate talent? Where were their player personnel people? Scouts?" one fan said.

"I think they are 100% with Cam or Shedeur. Kevin needs a chance with his GUY.. People are starting to question his ability as a HC and that’s the only way for him to prove himself. If he finds our franchise QB, he is basically getting an extension at the same time," another fan said.

Cleveland Browns desperate for a quarterback ahead of 2025 season

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The Browns are desperate for an answer at the quarterback position. After trading for Deshaun Watson in 2022, and paying a hefty price tag at that, Watson has suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries and then re-ruptured his torn Achilles during rehab in January. Because of this, Watson is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 season.

Now, Cleveland will be exploring its option at signal-caller, and that could mean taking a chance on someone like Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. With the second pick in the NFL draft, should they truly want to, Cleveland is guaranteed to get at least one of the coveted signal-callers. Things will become a lot clearer for the franchise come draft night in Green Bay on April 24.

