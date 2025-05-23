“That’s just genetics”: Kirk Cousins trolls Travis Kelce’s hairy back while praising Taylor Swift

As Kirk Cousins tries to discover what will be his future for the 2025 season, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback trolled fellow NFL star Travis Kelce.

In recent pictures released during the week, Kelce was seen with a hairy back, and during an interview with E!, Cousins mentioned the tight end's famous girlfriend while trolling Kelce:

“God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that. That’s awesome. Good for her. Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with that. But I’m in a locker room a lot. That’s just a part of life. It is what it is.”

Kelce also made fun of the situation in a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce:

"I'm a furry son of the b---h. Me and heat just don't do well together."

Jason was known for his big beard during his NFL days with the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he played from 2012 to 2013.

Travis recently made waves for his complaints about starting the 2025 season playing in Brazil, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing an international game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1:

'There's just something about getting close to the equator, I don't want to put on football uniform. I've been in Jacksonville in September, that's f***ing miserable. Sao Paulo, is that by the water? I'd rather it be dry than humid, I'm a sweaty guy. If it is humid, I am going to be miserable. But I am going to find a way to get a win.'

Kirk Cousins' future uncertain amid lack of starting options in 2025

The Falcons quarterback lost his starting spot to Michael Penix Jr. late in 2024, and head coach Raheem Morris has already confirmed Penix as their franchise quarterback. Cousins, who received a $10 million bonus in March, would be the league's most expensive backup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team with a starter spot still available. However, the franchise is still looking at Aaron Rodgers as its first option. Should the veteran decide to retire, a trade for Kirk Cousins could become a possibility.

