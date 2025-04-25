"That's just pure hate" - RG III goes off on QB-needy teams passing on Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB's stock takes massive hit on Day 1 

Robert Griffin III is not happy with NFL teams passing up on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders has not been drafted as the first round of the draft is coming to a close.

Ad

Several quarterback-needy teams passed on Sanders, with quarterbacks Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart being drafted ahead of him. The New York Giants, who were linked to Sanders for months before the draft, took Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick early in the night. They later traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans at No. 25 overall, only to select Dart.

"RG3" posted a video of himself on X/Twitter ranting about the negative narratives surrounding Sanders as his draft stock continues to plummet. For those who say Sanders doesn't do anything special, Griffin says those comments are "pure hate."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders played his senior season of college football for Colorado under his father and head coach Deion Sanders. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He'll undoubtedly get drafted by a team before the draft is over, however, it remains to be seen which team will take a chance on the signal-caller that was at one point believed to have the potential to be the No. 1 pick of the night.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders continues shocking fall from grace

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders was at one point talked about as, arguably, the best quarterback in the entire draft class. Many analysts went back and forth as to whether Sanders or Cam Ward were at the top of their draft boards for the position. However, in recent months, reports surfaced indicating that team meetings with Sanders were not going well, as his character was called into question.

Ad

Soon after, many began to pick apart the quarterback's game tape, suggesting he may not be as good as some make him out to be. Now, Sanders continues to wait at home for his name to be called up to the NFL. Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who saw his draft stock skyrocket after his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, have been selected ahead of the Colorado star.

It will be interesting to see where Sanders ultimately ends up when the festivities in Green Bay come to a close this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place