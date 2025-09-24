  • home icon
  NFL

"That's karma baby": Taylor Swift fans react as C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets cut by Texans 6 months after rocking 'Swifties can LIX my balls' sweatshirt 

"That's karma baby": Taylor Swift fans react as C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets cut by Texans 6 months after rocking 'Swifties can LIX my balls' sweatshirt

By Oindrila Chowdhury

Published Sep 24, 2025 21:59 GMT 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 24, 2025 21:59 GMT
&quot;That
"That's karma baby": Taylor Swift fans react as C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets cut by Texans 6 months after rocking 'Swifties can LIX my balls' sweatshirt

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson just three games into the season. Once the news went viral on X, fans of Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, reacted.

"Ha Ha! That's karma baby!" a fan tweeted.
"Karma for wearing the greatest hoodie ever? Tf outta here," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Karma is a real n***a."
One fan wrote, "He thought he was the main character."
The move came six months after he went viral for wearing a sweatshirt that said:

“Swifties can LIX my balls."

Gardner-Johnson wore it on Feb. 14 during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory parade in Philadelphia.

After the Eagles beat the Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, Gardner-Johnson trolled Swift's fans, who are also known as "Swifties."

Previously, after Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, ex-Eagles safety Gardner-Johnson posted a message aimed at Kelce.

“Should’ve stayed with that thick s**t," Gardner-Johnson wrote on Instagram.
Gardner-Johnson referred to Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, to mock Kelce's current romantic partner.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was cut by the Texans due to attitude and fit

As reported by Houston Chronicle, C.J. Gardner-Johnson kept freelancing and doing his own thing, which led to coverage mistakes and communication breakdowns. Players were frustrated with him, especially after a blown play in Week 3 against the Jaguars. He kept asking to blitz more and even requested a trade.

Moreover, the Texans didn’t think he’d handle a reduced role well, especially with veteran safety Jimmie Ward returning soon. Gardner-Johnson is now a free agent and cannot return to the Eagles this season due to NFL rules.

Gardner-Johnson started his NFL career in 2019, when the New Orleans Saints picked him in the fourth round of the draft. In August 2022, he was traded to Philadelphia. He then signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions in March 2023. After that, he went back to the Eagles in March 2024. He joined Houston on a three-year, $27 million deal last March.

Oindrila Chowdhury

