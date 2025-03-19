"That's like Desmond Ridder speed": NFL fans buzz over Jalen Milroe’s 4.37 seconds 40-yard dash at Alabama's pro day

Jalen Milroe turned heads during his Pro Day with Alabama this morning. Milroe ran the 40-yard dash and recorded a whopping 4.37 seconds during the drill.

Milroe is among the bigger names in the 2025 NFL draft class at quarterback. Fans on X reacted to his time. Fans were impressed, to say the least, with the signal-caller's speed.

"He'll be a good running back," one fan tweeted.

"He may be worth the risk," another tweeted.

"He’s awful at throwing the football. That’s kind of important for a QB," one tweeted.

"Jalen Milroe’s speed is impressive. I’m excited to see his future progress in the NFL," another tweeted.

Milroe wrapped up a junior season with the Crimson Tide, passing for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. But, he shone in the rushing attack. He rushed the ball 168 times for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. Under Milroe's leadership, Alabama concluded the season with a 9-4 overall record and a bowl game appearance.

Alabama suffered a narrow defeat to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, 19–13, to conclude the season. Now, Milroe moves on to take the next step in his playing career, as he has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Will Jalen Milroe find success in the NFL with dynamic rushing attack?

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams this offseason, and Milroe could compete for the starting job on any of them should he be drafted by one of those organizations. There have been some questions about Milroe's consistency as a passer, however, he more than makes up for it with his athletic ability and tendency to extend plays with his legs.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler recently offered his analysis on Milroe. While he acknowledges that Milroe can struggle as a passer, he points out the ability to make NFL-level throws is certainly there.

"Jalen Milroe is, in my opinion, not only as a quarterback, one of the best athletes in this draft," Kesslar said in Febuary on'Good Morning Football'. "Now, the question mark is, is, where do you put him? Where is he going to get drafted? Where is he going to fit in? He lacks consistency a little bit as a thrower.

He'll make some throws when you watch the tape, and I went back and watched a couple of his games where you see want to go, that's an NFL Sunday-level throw. He can make that throw."

With other big names at quarterback such as Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Quinn Ewers, and more available on the draft board, it will be interesting to see where Milroe is drafted amongst the rest.

