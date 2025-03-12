“That's like kissing your girl through a screen door”: Shannon Sharpe rips Mike Tomlin for establishing mediocre standards at Steelers

Shannon Sharpe doesn't seem impressed by what Mike Tomlin has been able to do in Pittsburgh as of late.

Ad

Tomlin has coached the Steelers for the last 18 seasons, winning a Super Bowl and appearing in another while winning seven AFC North titles. The Steelers have never had a losing season during his tenure as head coach.

However, in the past two seasons, the Steelers have made it as far as the wild-card round, unable to get any further than back-to-back first-round exits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, blasted Tomlin for not being able to string together better than what he's been able to in the past several seasons.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We hear Mike Tomlin say all the time 'The standard is the standard.' Well, in Pittsburgh, now the standard is mediocrity. ... What is 9-8? What good is that doing me? ... That's like kissing your girl through a screen door. That ain't doing nothing.

"There ain't no lips touching. You don't get to hold no hands. That ain't nothing, Stephen A. I need more from Mike Tomlin."

Ad

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers make huge moves in 2025 offseason in hopes of deep playoff push

On Sunday, the Steelers made a big move to land wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade.

Pittsburgh sent Seattle a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, along with swapping a few other late-round picks. He also inked a five-year, $150 million extension upon landing with the Steelers. Now, Metcalf will line up opposite George Pickens at receiver, giving Pittsburgh one of the most talented and physical wide receiver duos in the league.

Ad

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Of course, one big question remains in Pittsburgh. Who will be throwing these dynamic pass-catchers the football? Russell Wilson could always be an option to return to the club, picking up where he left off last season. Or perhaps Pittsburgh will target Aaron Rodgers, whose time with the New York Jets has come to a close after a failed two-year stint in The Big Apple.

Either option brings veteran leadership and experience to the quarterback room and provides both Metcalf and Pickens with proven signal-callers to sling them the rock throughout the 2025 NFL season. It will be interesting to see if that will be enough to help the Steelers compete with the likes of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.