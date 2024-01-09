Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints had a rather interesting end to the season. The quarterback was on the field for the final offensive play against the Atlanta Falcons when they were leading 41-17, and after the two-minute warning, head coach Dennis Allen called for a kneel down.

However, Winston and his teammates had other plans. They decided to fake a knee and instead give the ball to Jamaal Williams to score a touchdown, which did not fare well with (now former) Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. He screamed at Allen after the game, and the Saints' head coach apologized after the game.

Former NFL tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe thinks that this was avery bad move for the Saints. During his Monday appearance on ESPN's First Take, he asked for Winston to be released from the team:

"It makes Dennis Allen look like he has lost control of that locker room. But I'll say this, I would cut Jameis Winston today. I would not want him on my team. That's a loser mentality. If you want to run the ball, let the defense line up. Don't you fool them thinking it's a victory formation and then drive off the ball. Dennis Allen's gonna probably have to go, because his players have no respect for him. There's a mentality that you got to have if you want to play winning football. Jameis Winston has a loser mentality - that's why he didn’t win in Tampa. That's why Tom Brady came there, took the same team, and went to the Super Bowl. Look at what Baker Mayfield did with basically the same team, got them into the playoffs."

Jameis Winston contract: NFL quarterback set to hit free agency in March

There's no point in the New Orleans Saints releasing him because nothing would be lost or gained. After all, Winston will be a free agent in March, meaning that they can simply decide not to sign him again.

Although this was a bad situation, the quarterback has a good chance to be on the roster for 2024. He knows the offensive system well and the players love him. Even if there's some explaining to do about the play, Jameis Winston likely will be with the Saints for the next season.