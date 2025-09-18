  • home icon
  "That's messed up": Cam Newton claims Shedeur Sanders is 'being taken advantage' of amid QB's uncertain future

"That's messed up": Cam Newton claims Shedeur Sanders is 'being taken advantage' of amid QB's uncertain future

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 18, 2025 17:36 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Cam Newton claims Shedeur Sanders is 'being taken advantage' of amid QB's uncertain future - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns is uncertain after just two weeks into the 2025 NFL season. The former Colorado quarterback is not seeing any time on the field for the Browns after getting picked by the team in the fifth round of the draft.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton discussed Sanders' situation in Cleveland on the "4th&1 With Cam Newton." Newton claimed that the former Colorado star is selling more jerseys than starting quarterback Joe Flacco, making it one of the reasons the Browns might be reluctant to cut him and are "taking advantage of him."

"If the Cleveland Browns had cut Shedeur Sanders, it would have been the dumbest business decision that they ever would have made," Newton said (Timestamp: 18:00 onwards). "Why? you can't cut a Shedeur Sanders, when he has more jersey sales than your starting quarterback or starting star player, you would think the Cleveland Browns, Miles Garrett, he's going to get the sack record this year. Mark it, stamp it up on me to that. I'll bet anybody of that and Shedeur Sanders is still selling more jerseys than him...
"It's unfortunate that's the reality. That's not to say he's not getting better. That's not to say he's really taking this as an opportunity to really take it all in and learn what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. On the other side, he's being taken advantage of, in my opinion, because he's still good for business, and that's messed up."
Shedeur Sanders was picked in the fifth round by the Browns after his controversial draft side. He was expected to fight for the starting role, but Cleveland named Flacco as QB1 after signing him to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Cam Newton agreed with Shedeur Sanders reportedly turning down Ravens, Eagles

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Shedeur Sanders turned down opportunities to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the report, Sanders didn't want to be a backup to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

While Sanders has faced backlash after the report, Cam Newton agreed with the former Colorado quarterback's decision.

“All money ain’t good money… he knew he wouldn’t play unless Lamar or Jalen got hurt,” Newton said.

Sanders wouldn't have gotten the starting role in either Baltimore or Philadelphia, but he would've been with contending teams, surrounded by better players and coaching staff.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
