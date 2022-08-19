"That's not nearly enough" - Shannon Sharpe claims one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson too lenient for his crimes

The new verdict on Deshaun Watson has been reached in what seemed like a never-ending process to properly punish him for his alleged transgressions. The Browns QB will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy based on the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reactions are pouring in from all over the sports world and nearly none of them are of the view that the 26-year-old got dealt with too harshly. After being the first NFLer to ever receive a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, $5 million is chump-change for Watson.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening. The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening.

Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe is one of the many pundits who was hoping for a stiffer punishment. Sharpe believes that since NFL disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson labeled Watson's behavior as 'predatory', the league should have given him a harsher sentence.

"He's going to get criticized either way if he gives him the full year. That's not nearly enough because you said it was egregious and predatory. If they allow for a settlement, he's really going to get a break because how could you settle? Well, you had an opportunity to give the whole season."

"This is why Commissioner Goodell makes the 50 million, because he's entrusted to make the best decision for the league. And there is only a lose-lose situation in this situation."

Sharpe further added:

"Judge Sue L. Robinson wrote in conclusion, it was predatory, it was egregious. He reiterated, he regurgitated those very words."

NFL went the theatrical route with Deshaun Watson's suspension

You may sit down and ask yourself: 'Wait a second, 11 seems like a somewhat random number of games to suspend someone for'. Never forget that the NFL is a business, though.

Deshaun Watson's suspension is set to end on November 28, which is a Monday. The Browns' next match after that date just so happens to be an away game in Houston.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes The Texans welcoming Deshaun Watson back to Houston after his suspension The Texans welcoming Deshaun Watson back to Houston after his suspension https://t.co/vlLBojnYZ3

That's right: the NFL purposefully suspended Deshaun Watson 11 games to maximize the attention on his return this November. That is when Cleveland will more than likely be out of playoff contention.

A huge buzz would be created by him returning to the city where most of his transgressions were committed during the years 2020 and 2021.

