“That's one nasty slam”: NFL fans react to Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean linking up for alley-oop dunk

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 24, 2025 02:03 GMT
Saquon Barkley isn't done sending fans into a frenzy, even when he's not on the field. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar is coming off a dream season, the first with the Eagles, in which he became the ninth player in history to rush for at least 2,000 yards.

It ended with a Super Bowl win, which could start a new era in the league. The Kansas City Chiefs were dominated by Barkley and Co. in the championship game and now the Eagles are the team to beat.

Before returning to the gridiron, Saquon Barkley put on a show on the court with Cooper DeJean, one of the best rookies in the NFL last campaign. The team's l X account shared a video of the duo completing an alley-oop dunk in front of their teammates.

Fans reacted to Barkley and DeJean's talents, hyping them up in the comments.

"Sheesh, that's one nasty slam! 🔥 These boys got hops!" one fan said.
"SAQUON would average 25 APG," another fan said.
"I thought I dreamed this the first time I watched it," another fan wrote.

Cooper DeJean drew a lot of attention with his actions and some recalled that he played basketball before picking football.

"Sometimes when I’m sad I watch @cdejean23 high school basketball highlights and then I feel better," analyst Ross Tucker wrote.
"coop the best basketball player on the team easily," one fan said.
"The Boys!!!! Coop tape on the hardwood doesn’t for itself," another fan said.

Saquon Barkley's Eagles react after tush push ban proposal was unsuccessful

The Eagles keep getting wins on and off the field. On Wednesday, NFL owners attended the Spring League Meeting in Minnesota to discuss and vote on several topics.

The Eagles' version of the QB sneak, baptized as "tush push," was one of the biggest topics. They had Jason Kelce speak to owners to convince them that the play wasn't dangerous for players.

In the end, the play stayed alive with a 22-10 final vote. They needed 24 to ban it. The Green Bay Packers were behind this unsuccessful proposal. The Eagles sent them a message after the ban was denied.

After a magical season, Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean and the rest of the team are preparing to defend their throne. Meanwhile, they're just having fun on the court.

