“That's above my pay grade”: Justin Fields takes the high road on Jets possibly drafting a QB

New York Jets QB Justin Fields has made clear that he does not want to talk about the possibility of his new team selecting a QB in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

On Wednesday, the popular NFL X profile 'JPAFootball' released a post highlighting how Fields did not want to answer "rhetorical questions" from the media about the Jets potentially drafting a quarterback. However, he did outline how he would "teach" a QB if they were selected by the franchise.

"I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I'm willing to teach. However, I'm not really interested in, you know, rhetorical questions. I think that's above my pay grade, so I'm gonna roll with whatever they choose."

This offseason, Fields signed a two year contract with the Jets worth $40 million, $30 million of which are fully guaranteed.

The Jets are the third destination of Fields' career thus far after representing both the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was originally drafted in the first round, No. 11 overall by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Throughout his career, Fields has shown flashes of elite QB play, however, he has also had times of inconsistency and poor decision making with the football.

He has never had more than 2,600 passing yards or 18 passing touchdowns in any season of his career. However, he does a campaign where he rushed for over 1,100 yards and had eight rushing scores.

Can Justin Fields help the New York Jets in 2025?

While it still remains to be seen whether the Jets do select a QB in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, there is a very good chance that Fields opens the season as the starting QB of the franchise next year.

As a result, should he start for the Jets in 2025, Fields will be reuniting with his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate, Garrett Wilson. Fields and Wilson played two seasons together for the Buckeyes. During that span, Fields threw 63 passing touchdowns and only nine interceptions while Wilson had over 1,100 receiving yards and ten touchdowns as well.

