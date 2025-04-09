  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • “That's above my pay grade”: Justin Fields takes the high road on Jets possibly drafting a QB

“That's above my pay grade”: Justin Fields takes the high road on Jets possibly drafting a QB

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:54 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

New York Jets QB Justin Fields has made clear that he does not want to talk about the possibility of his new team selecting a QB in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

Ad

On Wednesday, the popular NFL X profile 'JPAFootball' released a post highlighting how Fields did not want to answer "rhetorical questions" from the media about the Jets potentially drafting a quarterback. However, he did outline how he would "teach" a QB if they were selected by the franchise.

"I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I'm willing to teach. However, I'm not really interested in, you know, rhetorical questions. I think that's above my pay grade, so I'm gonna roll with whatever they choose."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This offseason, Fields signed a two year contract with the Jets worth $40 million, $30 million of which are fully guaranteed.

The Jets are the third destination of Fields' career thus far after representing both the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was originally drafted in the first round, No. 11 overall by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Throughout his career, Fields has shown flashes of elite QB play, however, he has also had times of inconsistency and poor decision making with the football.

Ad

He has never had more than 2,600 passing yards or 18 passing touchdowns in any season of his career. However, he does a campaign where he rushed for over 1,100 yards and had eight rushing scores.

Can Justin Fields help the New York Jets in 2025?

While it still remains to be seen whether the Jets do select a QB in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, there is a very good chance that Fields opens the season as the starting QB of the franchise next year.

As a result, should he start for the Jets in 2025, Fields will be reuniting with his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate, Garrett Wilson. Fields and Wilson played two seasons together for the Buckeyes. During that span, Fields threw 63 passing touchdowns and only nine interceptions while Wilson had over 1,100 receiving yards and ten touchdowns as well.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी