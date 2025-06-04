"That’s a PI in the league buddy" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter intercepting the ball at Jaguars camp while taking defensive snaps

Travis Hunter has been making a mark with the defensive side of his game after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick this year. On Tuesday, the Jaguars uploaded a video of Hunter making an interception during an OTA session.

Bleacher Report @@BleacherReport Travis Hunter making a crazy play at DB 🤯🔥 (via @Jaguars )

However, some felt that Hunter committed a pass interference foul during the play.

"That’s a PI in the league buddy," one tweeted.

🦅 RUN IT BACK🦅 (LIX Champs💍💍) @@RollPhillyDawgz That’s a PI in the league buddy

"Bros lucky they don’t call PI in practice," another added.

"Passing interference, but nice catch." a third commented.

A few also felt that Hunter did not complete the catch for the play to be deemed as an interception.

"PI and he didn’t catch the ball. Nice deflection tho?" one added.

"Dropped it. More reps who cares," a user wrote

"Wasn't a catch," a fan tweeted.

Hunter plans to play on offense and defense for the Jaguars in his rookie season. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado due to his two-way ability.

During the rookie minicamp, Hunter was mainly used as a wideout. Now, the Jaguars are getting him up to speed with their defensive side of the game.

It will be interesting to see how Hunter fares in his unique role as a two-way player for the Jaguars next season.

Travis Hunter projected to receive a lucrative rookie contract from the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

The Jaguars traded up to take Travis Hunter in this year's NFL draft. The versatile star is expected to sign a projected four-year, $46.5 million contract with the Jacksonville franchise. The deal is likely to include a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Hunter also made a small fortune during his collegiate career via NIL money. According to On3, Hunter had a $5.7 million NIL valuation in April before entering the NFL draft.

Nonetheless, Hunter is set to earn significantly more in the NFL than he did from his NIL deals.

