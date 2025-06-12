"That’s a pick 6 in game": NFl fans react to Cam Ward's pass to Elic Ayomanor during Titans minicamp

First overall draft pick Cam Ward is among the players who have begun to give fans reasons for excitement for the 2025 season as the Tennessee Titans began their Mandatory Minicamp on Tuesday.

As all eyes were on the quarterback competition in Tennessee, sports media personality Dov Kleiman shared a video of Ward tossing a dime to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor on X, captioning it, "Cam Ward looks...UNREAL 🤯.”

NFL fans rushed to the comment section to share their opinions right away, with some emphasizing that Ward's pass was casual. Some also pointed out that the pass would be an interception if it was thrown in a real game.

""UNREAL" just a casual out of pocket pass in drills😂😭," one fan commented.

"The patty machines effect is real I’m not moved by this at all," another fan said.

"That’s a pick 6 in game," another fan said.

"That was a shit throw," another fan said.

"This is dumb AF. He's trowing to an open field," another fan said.

A number of fans were impressed with Ayomanor’s effort instead, with some suggesting that the fourth-round pick is a steal.

"Elic Ayomanor has looked like an absolute STEAL in the 4th round," one fan said.

"Ayamanor was a steal. He will be his WR1 sooner than later. Any one who saw him at Stanford knows he's a big time difference maker," another fan added.

NFL fans are expected to meticulously follow each snap Ward takes during minicamp and preseason workouts as they seek indications that he may provide the long-awaited consistency at the quarterback position for the Titans and also elevate the team to an elite level in the AFC.

Cam Ward set to be made the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback

The NFL world saw the Washington Commanders go from a four-win team to a serious contender last year after selecting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward in April out of Miami with the first pick, and now they will hope to be the next team to get a rookie boost in a bid to be a contender right away.

The Titans are still taking their time to name Ward the starting quarterback as the rookie continues to share first-team reps with Will Levis. This is expected to change soon, though, as Ward gains more knowledge of the offense and his teammates' abilities during training camp.

According to reports, Ward has been scheduled to receive more reps than other quarterbacks during minicamp practices, and he has met those expectations with outstanding performances. He has shown promise throughout the offseason and is certain to be named the starter before Tennessee's Week 1 road game against the Denver Broncos.

