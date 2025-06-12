“That’s his prerogative” - HC Zac Taylor addresses Shemar Stewart’s surprise departure from Bengals minicamp amid contract standoff

Shemar Stewart's standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals' front office has taken a turn for the worse. As the team navigates contractual disputes with first-team All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, it's also dealing with Stewart and his camp taking issue with terms in his rookie contract.

After sitting out the Bengals' OTA workouts, Stewart reportedly left Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp on Thursday. It came despite previously attending position group meetings amid the contract dispute. Following Stewart's exit, Bengals coach Zac Taylor remained optimistic on the rookie's status as the offseason progresses.

"He wasn't here today, so we just focused on the guys that were here," Taylor said. "That's how he chose to do it, and that's his prerogative. We look forward to getting him back in the fold."

Taylor added that he's had positive interactions with the edge rusher. He also revealed that Stewart and his agent are working to right the ship regarding his rookie deal.

Shemar Stewart could be selected in 2026 NFL draft

As he continues his holdout, shocking details have emerged regarding Shemar Stewart's status following his abrupt minicamp exit. As first pointed out by Pro Football Talk on Thursday, Stewart could ultimately find a new home if he can't come to an agreement on his rookie deal with the Bengals.

According to the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, Stewart could elect to sit out the 2025 season and would be eligible to be selected in the 2026 NFL draft. Should he not play, Stewart could be selected by any team in the league, except the Bengals.

Stewart was set to replace Trey Hendrickson next season, as Cincinnati has been unable to re-sign the two-time sack leader to his desired long-term deal. The front office is stuck between a rock and a hard place, with both players absent from minicamp following disgruntled exits.

