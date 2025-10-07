"That's quite a turn of events": NFL fans react to Terrion Arnold’s latest injury update after doctors initially ruled Lions CB out for season

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a serious shoulder injury during the Week 5 game vs. Cincinnati. Coach Dan Campbell confirmed Arnold will be sidelined for an extended period but didn't label it as season-ending.

Meanwhile, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero reported the injury is "likely a season-ending" one with pending further medical review.

Arnold was carted off the field in the aforementioned contest after leaving with shoulder trouble and had missed parts of earlier games due to lingering shoulder issues. Before the injury, he had recorded 22 tackles and four pass breakups in 2025 as a full-time starter.

In a more optimistic turn, reports indicate that Terrion Arnold sought a second medical opinion that offered more favorable assessments of his recovery timeline. If the improved prognosis holds, he may return sooner than initially feared, possibly this month.

Fans reacted to the progression of his injury update.

"Wow, that's quite a turn of events after Dan Campbell comments yesterday...," an analyst tweeted.

Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds @JimmyLiaoMD @AdamSchefter Wow, that's quite a turn of events after Dan Campbell comments yesterday...

"Well who gave the first opinion 💀," a fan wrote.

Esai Givens @esaigivens @AdamSchefter well who gave the first opinion 💀

"BRO WHAT IS THIS EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER YALL ARE TAKING ME ON THE LAST 24 HOURS?!," another exclaimed.

Maple @PowerOfMaple @AdamSchefter BRO WHAT IS THIS EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER YALL ARE TAKING ME ON THE LAST 24 HOURS?!

"We are so f*cking back," a user cheered.

Brad Holmes Bulge @BradHolmesBulge @AdamSchefter We are so fucking back

"And that’s why we get second opinions," one commented.

J @hashii2280 @AdamSchefter And that’s why we get second opinions

"The first time a 2nd opinion has been positive in NFL history," one claimed.

T. Lou @travTHEengineer @AdamSchefter The first time a 2nd opinion has been positive in NFL history.

Arnold’s absence adds more strain to an already depleted Lions secondary, as D.J. Reed is on injured reserve, while other cornerbacks are dealing with injuries, too.

Lions planned to target external options to replace Terrion Arnold

With the possibility of Terrion Arnold being sidelined long-term, the Detroit Lions explored external options to stabilize their cornerback group. Dan Campbell confirmed that Arnold and Khalil Dorsey will miss extended time, joining D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. on the injury list.

Among free agents, DiCaprio Bootle, Cameron Dantzler, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jerry Jacobs and Tre Hawkins are under consideration. Bootle had spent the summer with Detroit, while Dantzler would offer veteran experience. Gardner-Johnson and Jacobs are familiar faces, while Hawkins has drawn interest from multiple teams.

On practice squads, Melvin Smith Jr. (Chiefs) and Fabian Moreau (Vikings) are potential targets. Smith’s knowledge of Kansas City’s system is an important factor ahead of their upcoming matchup, while Moreau would bring league experience.

With three of their top four corners out, Detroit is expected to make a roster move soon to reinforce its secondary.

