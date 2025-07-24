  • home icon
  "That's reserved for Tom Brady": Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate reveals reasons behind dubbing Chiefs QB as "close second" in GOAT debate

"That's reserved for Tom Brady": Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate reveals reasons behind dubbing Chiefs QB as "close second" in GOAT debate

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 24, 2025 19:16 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Opening Night - Source: Imagn
"That's reserved for Tom Brady": Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate reveals reasons behind dubbing Chiefs QB as "close second" in GOAT debate (Credit: IMAGN)

Tyrann Mathieu detailed what separates Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Mathieu joined Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Thursday, a day after he announced his retirement after 12 years.

Mathieu hung up his boots as a member of the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the last three seasons, following another three-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team where he won his only Super Bowl.

Mathieu talked about his former teammate, Mahomes, and how he compares to the best quarterbacks of all time, specifically Brady. The "Honey Badger" sees Mahomes as a "close second" to the seven-time NFL champion.

“I would say he's a great quarterback. The greatest of all time. I think that's still like reserved for Brady. And I think with Brady, like that's just longevity. That's respect. That's just playing against this guy. You know, in the biggest stages, like he was one of the most competitive, accurate, like he just had like a single mindset to win by any means necessary.
"He was always a challenge to go up against… I don't think it's like an 8, 9, 10-year thing. You know, I think if Pat like is able to get to like year 15, year 16, I think at that point maybe, yeah, he'll be the greatest of all time. But I think Brady and just everything he's accomplished and just the touchdowns and the win percentages, the Super Bowls, I think you still have to respect that. But I think Patrick is like definitely, definitely like a close second."
Tyrann Mathieu faced both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes during his career, having different experiences against the two future Hall of Famers.

Tyrann Mathieu experienced Tom Brady's anger firsthand during Super Bowl LV

Back in 2020, as his Kansas City Chiefs took on Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tyrann Mathieu starred in a heated back-and-forth with Brady. The veteran quarterback deliberately targeted Mathieu and even got in his face after connecting with Antonio Brown for his third touchdown of Super Bowl LV.

The quarterback and the safety barked at each other, with Brady using this exchange as motivation to score. That was one of the biggest stories of a lopsided game that saw TB12 win his seventh and last Super Bowl.

Brady apologized to Mathieu after the game, squashing a beef that fueled the most competitive side of the quarterback.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
