"That's because we suck": Jets fans already giving up, point at Super Bowl 2025 odds despite Aaron Rodgers' awaited return

Super Bowl 2025 odds have been released and New York Jets fans are already giving up on the season.

Entering the 2023 season, the New York Jets had a lot of hype after trading for Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Yet, in the first game, Rodgers tore his Achilles and was lost for the year.

Even though Rodgers will return to the field in 2024, the oddsmakers aren't high on the Jets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, as New York is +3000, which is tied for 12th in the NFL.

"Yeah that's because we suck."

"How do I make money betting against the Jets to win the Super Bowl? Ain't gonna happen."

"right along side the Chargers and the Jags... Misery loves company."

"Personally I'ma wait til 2000:1 then I'll slam."

"You're only about one Achilles injury away."

"Yeah, you're supposed to press the life alert button when you fall and smack your head, not bet on the Jets."

Many New York Jets fans don't seem to have much confidence in their team to win the Super Bowl in 2025. However, the Jets themselves have confidence in the group they have.

Aaron Rodgers likes New York Jets pieces

Aaron Rodgers is expected to return to full health in 2024 and is excited with what the Jets have in place.

Rodgers believes New York has a good core in place but just needs to add a few more pieces on offense to have success in 2024.

"I like the pieces that we have in place. I like our young players, a lot of great young players that are stepping into more of a leadership role in their second or third years," Rodgers said, via the team website.

"There are some guys who just got paid like Quinnen Williams who has a chance to be an All-Pro in this League for a long, long time. His brother [Quincy Williams] has had one of the most outstanding years for an inside backer I think in the League. And I think he's finally getting the respect he deserves..."

Rodgers added:

"Offensively, we have to reload in a couple spots. But I think we have some great pieces in place. We have two outstanding players to build around in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, who have had nice seasons. I think the future is very bright in New Jersey for our guys. And we'll finish out the season the right way.

"It's a long offseason for sure. I like the men that we have on the squad. I like the characters that we have. And we just have to add a couple pieces to it and the goals will still be the goals."

The Jets are set to have the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which they can use on an offensive player.