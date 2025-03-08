"That’s been tough to walk through": Cooper Kupp gets brutally honest as Rams era nears its end

It’s not been the easiest of offseasons for Cooper Kupp, who recently opened up about his time with the LA Rams expected to end soon.

In an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 2022 Super Bowl MVP talked about how he’s been coping with the news about the Rams wanting to move on from him.

"Having to say goodbye to people and know that that door is closed," Kupp said on Saturday. "That’s been tough to walk through as the weeks have gone by."

Kupp also shared how he found out he wasn’t in the team's plans for the future when he talked to Rams coach Sean McVay.

"I walked into Sean’s office and he said, ‘We’re going to trade you,’ Kupp said. "I asked if there were any other thoughts on ways to move forward, were there any other options to figure things out, and he said no, this is the way they wanted to go."

During the Rams' Super Bowl victory, Kupp led the league with 1,947 yards receiving during the regular season and was named the Offensive Player of the Year. In the playoffs, he set a single postseason record with 33 receptions in four games, scoring the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Since his Super Bowl-winning campaign, Kupp has not been able to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark, finishing the 2024 season with 710 yards through the air.

He’s been relegated to second fiddle in the receiving department with Puka Nacua as the new star wideout, leading LA in receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

What does Kupp have left?

It’s unknown where Cooper Kupp will end up should the LA Rams strike a deal for him, but he believes he still has some good years left in him.

"I want to do it for four more years at least, and I plan to be playing at a high level," Kupp said on Saturday, via the Los Angeles Times. "That’s just where I see myself."

Kupp also seemed to indicate that he doesn’t need to be the go-to guy with a new team but just wants to contribute.

"I’ve never relied on just outrunning someone," Kupp said. "That’s never been my game. It’s always been setting someone up."

Kupp missed four games early in the 2024 season with an ankle injury, bouncing back with a series of strong outings before mysteriously being phased out of the offense down the stretch of the campaign.

While his overall production has gone down since the Super Bowl win, he’s averaged over 10 yards per catch in each of his NFL seasons.

