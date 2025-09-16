  • home icon
  "That's not Tyreek Hill": NFL fans react as Steelers hand Aaron Rodgers extra help with former Giants WR signing

“That’s not Tyreek Hill”: NFL fans react as Steelers hand Aaron Rodgers extra help with former Giants WR signing

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 16, 2025 19:46 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given quarterback Aaron Rodgers a welcome boost at wide receiver. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Steelers have picked up former New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

"Sources: Former #Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins is signing with the #Steelers. Some added WR depth for Aaron Rodgers"
Here is how fans reacted to this signing.

These fans think that Hodgins will be able to help the Steelers.

"Solid pickup for the Steelers’ WR room!", said this fan.
"Steelers just upgraded their WR room. Rodgers now has more weapons to work with.", said another fan.

This fan thinks that Hodgins is not going to help the Steelers.

"Not even a WR2.", said this fan.
These fans think that the Steelers got the wrong wide receiver, especially with Tyreek Hill potentially avaliable.

"That’s not Tyreek Hill.", said this fan.
"That’s not how u spell Tyreek Hill or Romeo Doubs Jordan…", said another fan.

Finally, inspired by the success Saquon Barkley had and current improvement in form of Daniel Jones after he left the Giants, this fan thinks that Hodgins may have a good spell with the Steelers.

"I wish he came back but watch him ball out with the Steelers, proving once again the Giants have no idea what they’re doing.", said this fan.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers help the career of Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as a sixth round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but was unable to make a real contribution to the team, moving between the main roster and the practice squad. He was picked up by the New York Giants in 2022, where he became a reliable wide receiver for the offense during their best season in the last decade. However, just like the Giants team, Hodgins was unable to replicate this success in the following seasons.

During the 2023 season, he recorded 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This did not impress the team, and he was signed to the practice squad for the 2024 season and was part of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad at the beginning of the 2025 season.

In Hodgins, the Steelers are getting a young player that has not played a competitive snap in over two years and has spent a lot of time on the practice squad. While it is currently unknown how the Steelers plan to use him, this could be the beginning of a revival for Hodgins.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
