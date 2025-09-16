“That’s not Tyreek Hill”: NFL fans react as Steelers hand Aaron Rodgers extra help with former Giants WR signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given quarterback Aaron Rodgers a welcome boost at wide receiver. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Steelers have picked up former New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.&quot;Sources: Former #Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins is signing with the #Steelers. Some added WR depth for Aaron Rodgers&quot;Here is how fans reacted to this signing.These fans think that Hodgins will be able to help the Steelers.&quot;Solid pickup for the Steelers’ WR room!&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Steelers just upgraded their WR room. Rodgers now has more weapons to work with.&quot;, said another fan.This fan thinks that Hodgins is not going to help the Steelers.&quot;Not even a WR2.&quot;, said this fan.These fans think that the Steelers got the wrong wide receiver, especially with Tyreek Hill potentially avaliable.&quot;That’s not Tyreek Hill.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;That’s not how u spell Tyreek Hill or Romeo Doubs Jordan…&quot;, said another fan.Finally, inspired by the success Saquon Barkley had and current improvement in form of Daniel Jones after he left the Giants, this fan thinks that Hodgins may have a good spell with the Steelers.&quot;I wish he came back but watch him ball out with the Steelers, proving once again the Giants have no idea what they’re doing.&quot;, said this fan.Will the Pittsburgh Steelers help the career of Isaiah HodginsIsaiah Hodgins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as a sixth round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but was unable to make a real contribution to the team, moving between the main roster and the practice squad. He was picked up by the New York Giants in 2022, where he became a reliable wide receiver for the offense during their best season in the last decade. However, just like the Giants team, Hodgins was unable to replicate this success in the following seasons.During the 2023 season, he recorded 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This did not impress the team, and he was signed to the practice squad for the 2024 season and was part of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad at the beginning of the 2025 season.In Hodgins, the Steelers are getting a young player that has not played a competitive snap in over two years and has spent a lot of time on the practice squad. While it is currently unknown how the Steelers plan to use him, this could be the beginning of a revival for Hodgins.