"That's a well-groomed Jesus": Travis Kelce loses it after fan claims Chiefs TE resembles 'Jesus statue' at church

Travis Kelce is one of the more recognizable players in the NFL but, a recent story shows that fans apparently see him everywhere. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce shared a story with his younger brother about a fan's wild story at a funeral.

The fan said she was at a funeral and thought the Jesus Statue resembled Travis Kelce.

Jason - "Samantha Kaiser, who noticed this during a funeral, of all places, she's mourning the loss of a beloved one, and she can't get her eyes off of Travis Kelce hanging in from the cross... when your family points out at a funeral that the Jesus Statue on the wall looks exactly like Travis. I mean, it does kind of look like you. (Time Stamp: 8:08)"

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was shocked and didn't agree that he resembled the statue.

Travis: "No, it doesn't."

Jason Kelce continued that he did see the resemblance.

Jason continued: "It's got a very Travis Kelce look. It's always fun seeing the interpretation that Westerners have attributed to Jesus Christ."

Travis - "I was about to say that man is well-groomed. That's a well groomed Jesus. He got some good conditioner, some good beard oil."

While the brothers disagreed on whether there was a resemblance between Travis Kelce and the Jesus Statue, they did enjoy a good laugh at the story.

Travis Kelce invested in Six Flags amusement park in effort to save childhood memories

Travis and Jason Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and have many fond childhood memories at the Cedar Point amusement park. The three-time Super Bowl winning tight end has now put in effort to preserve the amusement park by joining an investment group.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Travis Kelce and investment group Jana Partners now have a 9% stake in Six Flags Entertainment, which owns Cedar Point. The Chiefs tight end said the opportunity to invest and help better the amusement park was something he had to do.

“The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up,” Travis stated.

NBC News @NBCNews A group that includes NFL player Travis Kelce says it has accumulated one of the largest ownership stakes in Six Flags Entertainment and intends to press the company's leadership on ways to improve the struggling amusement park.

Six Flags Entertainment saw a loss of over $300 million throughout their amusement parks so far this year. Attendance was also down throughout the summer. Investment from this group could help the entertainment company revamp their amusement parks.

