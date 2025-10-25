"That's the worst": Tom Brady appalled by Cristiano Ronaldo's statue, calls out sculptor for messing out soccer legend's bust

Tom Brady was honored by the New England Patriots when they unveiled a statue of the quarterback on Aug. 8 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brady joined soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and a few other top athletes across the globe who were honored by statues.
On Wednesday, Brady appeared on the "Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect" podcast and said that Ronaldo's statue in Funchal, Portugal, is the worst sculpture done of athletes.
"That's the worst," Brady said about Ronaldo's statue (52:37). "That person probably is out of business now. What a scary thing for a sculptor, because, it could make or break you. No one's paying attention if it's like some random soccer (player). But when you get the Ronaldo statue and then they mess it up, that person's never doing a statue (again). He's no longer working in that industry."
Ronaldo's 10-foot statue, located in CR7 Square in Funchal, Portugal, was unveiled in 2014. At the time, Ronaldo was playing for LaLiga giants Real Madrid.
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.
Meanwhile, Brady's 12-foot statue was built as a tribute to his No. 12 jersey that he donned with the Patriots. His overall statue is 17 feet tall to represent his 17 AFC East division titles.
Tom Brady won a record seven Super Bowls during his NFL career
Brady played 20 years with the Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. He also won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for three years.
Brady's seven Super Bowl rings are a record, the most won by any player in NFL history. He also holds multiple league records, including career passing yards (89,214), and career passing touchdowns (649), among others.
Brady retired in February 2023. He is currently in his second year serving as a Fox analyst.
