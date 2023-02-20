Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch had a successful NFL career before retiring in 2019. He led the league in rushing twice, made five Pro Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro.

While Lynch was succesful on and off the field, he, like many other people in the world, deals with mental health issues.

With the I Am Athlete crew, Lynch said:

"Mentally, realistically it's something that is always, I mean, it's always a battle. And the thing is, some days is good and then some days it's not so good. But the thing is, like, I think the way my mind is wired it's like I don't take Ls. I learned lessons. So, if anything is in the presence of me with I could feel like it's never bad, it might not always be good but it's never bad.

"A ni**a always gonna find a way to push through."

Happy 36th Birthday To Former NFL RB Marshawn Lynch AKA Beast Mode

*Super Bowl champion (XLVIII)
*First-team All-Pro (2012)
*Second-team All-Pro (2014)
*5× Pro Bowl (2008, 2011–2014)
*2× NFL rushing touchdowns leader (2013, 2014)
*NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Lynch added that you have to be strong-minded to get through mental battles:

"You got to be a strong-minded individual to handle that kind of shit because that shit ain't easy. ... But it's the little things that I find my m*th*rf*cking joy and my happiness and that I can repeat over and over again to keep me in a steady mindset which go back to the fact where I say I don't take my highs too highs or my low too lows.

"Won a Super Bowl, lost the Super Bowl, left out the m*therf*ckers the same way on my 10 toes."

Marshawn Lynch went viral for urging young players to focus on their mental and chicken

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch

Lynch retired earning the ninth-most money by a running back in NFL history.

Most career earnings by a RB

Adrian Peterson - $103.2M
Edgerrin James - $68.9M
Frank Gore - $63.3M
Reggie Bush - $63.2M
LeSean McCoy - $63.1M
Emmitt Smith - $61.3M
Ezekiel Elliott - $58.3M
LaDainian Tomlinson - $56.9M
Marshawn Lynch - $56.8M
Steven Jackson - $53.4M

Lynch went viral in 2020 for urging young NFL players to save money and to take care of their mental health.

“So, while y’all at it right now, take care y’all bodies, take care y’all chicken, ya feel me, take care y’all mentals, 'cuz little we ain’t lasting that long," Lynch said. "I heard a couple players that I played with that they no longer here no more, they no longer. So, start taking care y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken.

"And when y’all ready to walk away, you walk away and be able to do what you want to do.”

Even when Lynch is funny on the mic, he can send an impactful message like he did in the above video.

Lynch started his own charitable foundation called the Fam1st Family Foundation in 2006 to help out locals in his hometown of Oakland, California. Lynch is a man for the people.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Marshawn Lynch, I Am Athlete podcast, and H/T Sportskeeda.

