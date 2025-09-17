"That sh*t hurts": Travis Kelce gets brutally honest after dropping a catch during Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl rematch

Travis Kelce dropped a pass in the fourth quarter during Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. It helped Philadelphia beat Kansas City 20-17 in the rematch of the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were close to scoring when Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Kelce. It hit the tight end's hands but bounced off, and Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba caught it and ran 41 yards. Jalen Hurts scored a touchdown in the next drive, and Philadelphia went home with the victory.

On Wednesday's episode of their podcast, Travis talked to his brother, Jason Kelce, about how upset he was and how much the mistake hurt him.

"Gotta catch the ball," Travis said, via "New Heights." "I got to be there for my guys, man, knowing that they put a lot on my plate. I need to fking answer that bell, man. And 0-2 to start is not how you envision the year starting.

"The ball needed to be when it needed to be there. I just got to get my head around out of the break. It’s one of those plays where it happens bang-bang."

The Chiefs star promised to do better in future plays.

"I just got to be able to get my head around right now so that I don’t put myself in a position to let the ball surprise me like that," Travis said. "It’s frustrating, man. It’s something that should have never happened. And then, yeah, it cost us. It cost us big time, and that s**t hurts.”

Mahomes took the blame for the interception during the postgame press conference.

“I just threw it a tad too early," Mahomes said. "I was trying to put it on his body low before that hole player got there.”

Kansas City will be back in action on Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Travis Kelce's Week 1 blunder feat. Xavier Worthy

Travis Kelce made a costly mistake that injured his teammate, Xavier Worthy, during the Kansas City’s Week 1 game against the LA Chargers. The Chiefs lost 27-21.

Kelce accidentally ran into Worthy while both were running crossing routes early in the matchup. Worthy suffered a shoulder injury and exited the game.

Kelce discussed the incident during the Sept. 10 episode of his podcast.

“I’ll take the most accountability myself," Kelce said, via "New Heights." "I wasn’t ready for that first drive. I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game. I just got to be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league. There’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that.”

Kelce finished with two catches for 47 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown.

