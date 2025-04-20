  • home icon
  "That ship has sailed" - Ex-Eagles scout closes door on Bill Belichick's NFL return

"That ship has sailed" - Ex-Eagles scout closes door on Bill Belichick's NFL return

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Apr 20, 2025 10:28 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was expected to draw interest from several organizations in the NFL for a head coaching position before the 2024 season. However, he did not secure a return to the big league.

However, the six-time Super Bowl champion was named head coach of the University of North Carolina in Dec. 2024. Some fans were surprised he accepted the position since they thought Belichick would wait until Jan. 2025 to secure a potential job in the NFL.

In his most recent episode of the "3 and Out" YouTube show, former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff said he thinks it is unlikely that the legendary coach will ever accept an offer from an NFL team again.

When asked what it'd take for Belichick to leave college to become an NFL coach again, Middlekauff answered,

"I'm just not sure at this point he's getting hired back in the NFL ever again. So, I think there's a fair chance the ship has sailed.”

Middlekauff mentioned that if Belichick does well in college, NFL teams might target him again, but he doesn't see the 73-year-old head coach returning to the league.

Belichick's audacious five-year contract with the North Carolina Tar Heels suggests his earnest commitment to his new undertaking. It seems like Belichick has put all of his attention into college football and isn't considering a comeback to the NFL at this point.

While it doesn't look likely that Belichick will return to the league, it's important to note that he is only 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula's record for the most wins ever for an NFL head coach. He will get the chance to surpass the all-time win record if a team decides to hire him in future and he might find that chance difficult to turn down.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly approached Bill Belichick before appointing Pete Carroll

In January, NFL Media revealed that a number of teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, asked Bill Belichick if he would change his mind about committing to collegiate football.

It was notably reported that minority owner of the Raiders, Tom Brady, had conversations with Belichick regarding a possible return to the NFL weeks after the head coach accepted North Carolina's job. In the end, Belichick decided to remain at UNC and Pete Carroll was hired by Las Vegas.

Brady was selected by the New England Patriots in 2000, the same year Belichick was appointed head coach. Brady and Belichick enjoyed great success together in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
