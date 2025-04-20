"That ship has sailed" - Ex-Eagles scout closes door on Bill Belichick's NFL return

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was expected to draw interest from several organizations in the NFL for a head coaching position before the 2024 season. However, he did not secure a return to the big league.
However, the six-time Super Bowl champion was named head coach of the University of North Carolina in Dec. 2024. Some fans were surprised he accepted the position since they thought Belichick would wait until Jan. 2025 to secure a potential job in the NFL.
In his most recent episode of the "3 and Out" YouTube show, former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff said he thinks it is unlikely that the legendary coach will ever accept an offer from an NFL team again.
When asked what it'd take for Belichick to leave college to become an NFL coach again, Middlekauff answered,
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"I'm just not sure at this point he's getting hired back in the NFL ever again. So, I think there's a fair chance the ship has sailed.”
Middlekauff mentioned that if Belichick does well in college, NFL teams might target him again, but he doesn't see the 73-year-old head coach returning to the league.
Belichick's audacious five-year contract with the North Carolina Tar Heels suggests his earnest commitment to his new undertaking. It seems like Belichick has put all of his attention into college football and isn't considering a comeback to the NFL at this point.
While it doesn't look likely that Belichick will return to the league, it's important to note that he is only 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula's record for the most wins ever for an NFL head coach. He will get the chance to surpass the all-time win record if a team decides to hire him in future and he might find that chance difficult to turn down.
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly approached Bill Belichick before appointing Pete Carroll
In January, NFL Media revealed that a number of teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, asked Bill Belichick if he would change his mind about committing to collegiate football.
It was notably reported that minority owner of the Raiders, Tom Brady, had conversations with Belichick regarding a possible return to the NFL weeks after the head coach accepted North Carolina's job. In the end, Belichick decided to remain at UNC and Pete Carroll was hired by Las Vegas.
Brady was selected by the New England Patriots in 2000, the same year Belichick was appointed head coach. Brady and Belichick enjoyed great success together in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.