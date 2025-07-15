“That Taylor Swift money”: NFL fans react to Trey Smith’s massive $94,000,000 extension as Chiefs star becomes highest-paid guard in NFL history

Trey Smith just secured his bag. The Kansas City Chiefs guard is finalizing a four-year, $94M extension with $70M guaranteed.

The deal will make Smith the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The league confirmed the news on X on Tuesday.

News of the huge new deal for Smith sparked a ton of reactions from fans on X.

“That Taylor Swift money,” a fan said.

"Chiefs got it done. Meanwhile the Bengals have a rookie trying to go back to College because they continue to try to be cheap in the most ridiculous ways," one fan said.

"Trey Smith has a PFF Overall grade: 78.8 (rank: 14th out of 136 guards) Well deserved!" another fan commented.

Fans had mixed reactions to Smith's extension. Some called it well-deserved, while others criticized the deal.

"Watching the fall of the Chiefs dynasty right before our eyes," claimed one fan.

"Mediocre guards are getting signed before Terry McLaurin man," another suggested.

The six-foot-six, 321-pound player was a sixth-round draft pick by Kansas City in the 2021 NFL draft. Smith is a one-time Pro Bowl selection and has helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls.

With his massive extension, Smith will be anchoring the Chiefs' offensive front for the foreseeable future.

Kansas City Chiefs looking to return to Super Bowl glory in 2025

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just missed out on being the first team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. After once again winning the AFC title last season by getting past the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for the biggest game of the year.

This was a rematch from the pair's initial Super Bowl meeting in 2023, where Kansas City won by three points. However, this time, the Eagles got their revenge, thwarting the Chiefs in a lopsided defeat to earn the likes of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley the first Super Bowl rings.

Now, anchoring down the likes of Trey Smith to a long-term extension, and key pieces of the offense such as Mahomes and Travis Kelce slated to return, the Chiefs could very well be gearing up for another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Although they came up just short against Philadelphia, the Chiefs still seem to be the team to beat in the AFC on the road to the Super Bowl.

