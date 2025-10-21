  • home icon
  • "That will definitely make them go 12-5": NFL fans mock John Harbaugh's team for bizarre locker room measures amid Ravens' 1-5 start

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 21, 2025 19:26 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
"That will definitely make them go 12-5": NFL fans mock John Harbaugh's team for bizarre locker room measures amid Ravens' 1-5 start - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens lost for a fourth consecutive week after a frustrating 17-3 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. After a 1-5 start to the season, the Ravens have reportedly banned fun activities in the locker room.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have removed players' ping pong table, video game consoles, basketball hoop, and corn hole boards from the locker room.

Fans reacted to the move from John Harbaugh's team after their underwhelming start to the season.

"That will definitely make them go 12-5 on the season."
"Ravens coaching staff blaming everyone but the people responsible for this failure of a season…"
"Yes because those were the reasons they lost instead of won."
"Will they remove their HC?"
"If that’s how NFL teams work, the nyjets locker room must be barren."
According to the Baltimore Sun, the players often played rounds of Super Smash Bros, which drew a small crowd in the locker room.

Ravens receive concerning update about Lamar Jackson amid worrying losing streak

Ravens star Lamar Jackson is one of the players who often participated in fun activities in the locker room. However, the franchise quarterback is unlikely to participate in the on-field activities after missing Monday's practice.

Coming off a bye week, Jackson is questionable to play on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Ravens coach John Harbaugh refused to comment on his quarterback's situation on Monday.

"I think all the guys are working really hard to get back, I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "We'll see who's back and who practices on Wednesday. I don't want to comment on any individual guys."
The Ravens would like to have Jackson back in the lineup for the game against the Chicago Bears, who boast a solid defense. In Jackson's absence, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been promoted to the starting role.

However, Rush has failed to impress in his two games, throwing four interceptions with 251 yards. He will likely start again on Sunday if Jackson fails to recover in time.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

