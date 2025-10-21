"That will definitely make them go 12-5": NFL fans mock John Harbaugh's team for bizarre locker room measures amid Ravens' 1-5 start

The Baltimore Ravens lost for a fourth consecutive week after a frustrating 17-3 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. After a 1-5 start to the season, the Ravens have reportedly banned fun activities in the locker room.According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have removed players' ping pong table, video game consoles, basketball hoop, and corn hole boards from the locker room.Fans reacted to the move from John Harbaugh's team after their underwhelming start to the season.&quot;That will definitely make them go 12-5 on the season.&quot;ali @alicanteahora9LINKThat will definitely make them go 12-5 on the season&quot;Ravens coaching staff blaming everyone but the people responsible for this failure of a season…&quot;Jacob Baney @baney_jacobLINKRavens coaching staff blaming everyone but the people responsible for this failure of a season…&quot;Yes because those were the reasons they lost instead of won.&quot;Biscuit_man @riskit4bizcuitLINKYes because those were the reasons they lost instead of won.&quot;Will they remove their HC?&quot;R.E.W.WVU @WVwingsLINKWill they remove their HC ?&quot;If that’s how NFL teams work, the nyjets locker room must be barren.&quot;Bags @bagsLINKIf that’s how @NFL teams work, the @nyjets locker room must be barren.According to the Baltimore Sun, the players often played rounds of Super Smash Bros, which drew a small crowd in the locker room.Ravens receive concerning update about Lamar Jackson amid worrying losing streakRavens star Lamar Jackson is one of the players who often participated in fun activities in the locker room. However, the franchise quarterback is unlikely to participate in the on-field activities after missing Monday's practice.Coming off a bye week, Jackson is questionable to play on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Ravens coach John Harbaugh refused to comment on his quarterback's situation on Monday.&quot;I think all the guys are working really hard to get back, I can tell you that,&quot; Harbaugh said. &quot;We'll see who's back and who practices on Wednesday. I don't want to comment on any individual guys.&quot;The Ravens would like to have Jackson back in the lineup for the game against the Chicago Bears, who boast a solid defense. In Jackson's absence, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been promoted to the starting role.However, Rush has failed to impress in his two games, throwing four interceptions with 251 yards. He will likely start again on Sunday if Jackson fails to recover in time.