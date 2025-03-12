Darius Slay officially has a new home. The former Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gets to remain in Pennsylvania after his release from the Super Bowl champions.

Slay spent the past five years playing for the Eagles. Even at 34 years of age, he remains a key player, starting 14 games in the past season. Slay also excelled in the playoffs, with the Eagles opting to release him due to cap concerns.

A cornerback of his level signing with the Steelers for just $10 million was considered a bargain for plenty of NFL fans. Most of them couldn't believe how Pittsburgh managed to get such a strong deal:

"That's some robbery," wrote a surprised fan.

"Hopefully this experiment goes better than the Patrick Peterson," a Steelers fan said.

"Wow, pretty cheap for a player coming off a Super Bowl win," a Commanders fan wrote.

Apart from being a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles in the previous season, Slay was also voted First-Team All-Pro in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl six times in his career.

Darius Slay to Pittsburgh: Which other signings did the Steelers make in 2025 free agency?

The cornerback was not the only player from the Eagles who crossed the state. Running back Kenneth Gainwell also joined the Steelers, reaching a one-year deal with the franchise to become the primary backup to Jaylen Warren.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr., defensive tackle Malik Harrison and cornerback Brandin Echols also joined the team on short-term deals.

The biggest offensive move made by the Steelers, however, was a trade instead of a free-agent signing. The franchise sent a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf, bolstering their wide receiver group with a nice addition to play alongside George Pickens.

Along with the trade, Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 extension with the franchise, meaning that he's under contract for five years and $150 million in total. Aaron Rodgers' addition is still pending.

