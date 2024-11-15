Philadelphia Eagles fans were ecstatic after Jason Kelce debuted a Christmas song. Before the Eagles' Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders, Kelce debuted his new Christmas song with Mount Joy.

After Kelce debuted the song, Eagles fans took to social media to share their reaction to it.

"The Beast is back!," a fan wrote.

"Awesome!," a fan added.

Fans loved the song that Kelce and Joy made and were eager to listen to it again.

"I kinda wanna see Kelce cover some Doors songs after hearing that voice," a fan wrote.

"Awesome song," a fan added.

Some fans were also stunned by Kelce's voice.

"Is there anything this man can’t do?," a fan added.

"Jason can really pull off ANYTHING," a fan wrote.

This wasn't the first time Jason Kelce sang a Christmas song. Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata released a Christmas album called 'A Philly Special Christmas” (2022) and “A Philly Special Christmas Special” (2023) in back-to-back years.

On his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason revealed he would be singing the song before the game.

“I don’t know if this is the right thing to do,” Kelce said on “New Heights," via AOL. “The Eagles are about to play the most important game of the year, they’re playing the Washington Commanders, and me and Mt. Joy are gonna go in there before the game kicks off and perform a Christmas song.”

The song with Kelce and Mt. Joy called “Santa Drives an Astrovan” was released on Friday, Nov. 15

Jason Kelce already released a new Christmas song

Jason Kelce is releasing his third Christmas album, which helps raise money for Philadelphia charities.

Earlier in November, Kelce released his “Maybe This Christmas” duet with Stevie Nicks. The song ended up passing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' as the No. 1 Christmas song.

"I’ve fought my whole life to be the queen of Christmas, and the fact that we’re finally there is just really special," Kelce said on the podcast, via USMagazine.

"It was incredible to work with Stevie Nicks. I mean, obviously, I just am still in awe of the fact that that actually happened. This is really, really cool. I mean, there is no percent chance any song that I am in should be streaming No. 1 on any service, in any genre.”

The Eagles will return to the field on November 24 against the Los Angeles Rams.

