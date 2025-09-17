  • home icon
  "The best backup quarterback": Maxx Crosby gives clear verdict on Jake Browning taking over Joe Burrow's job amid turf toe injury

"The best backup quarterback": Maxx Crosby gives clear verdict on Jake Browning taking over Joe Burrow's job amid turf toe injury

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 17, 2025 22:09 GMT
&quot;The best backup quarterback&quot;: Maxx Crosby gives clear verdict on Jake Browning taking over Joe Burrow
"The best backup quarterback": Maxx Crosby gives clear verdict on Jake Browning taking over Joe Burrow's job amid turf toe injury (Credits: IMAGN)

Maxx Crosby heaped high praise on Jake Browning now that the third-year quarterback is set to take over from Joe Burrow after the former No. 1 overall pick picked up an ankle injury during the Cincinnati Bengals' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2025 season. Browning had already filled in for Burrow when he suffered a wrist injury in 2023, playing nine games with the AFC North franchise.

He went 171 of 243 that season, throwing for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Crosby is confident that Browning can do a good job while Burrow heals and returns to the field. During Tuesday's edition of his "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," the defensive end had positive things to say about Browning.

"I really do think Browning is arguably, like the best backup quarterback," Crosby said. "He's got to be top three every time he goes in. No, I mean that like you. I mean, look what he did when he came in last time he was f***ing balling, and they won the game...
"So, like he knows, like he doesn't go in there, and just all of a sudden the coordinator just puts him in a box, like a lot of teams do.... Jake Browning is a very good backup. So it sucks, though. I hate seeing Joe get hurt again. He's had a lot of injuries."
Jake Browning led the Bengals to a win with 21 completions on 32 pass attempts, as he threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted three times and sacked once while the Bengals secured the second win of the season and improved to 2-0.

They have no scheduled game with Crosby's Raiders, but Las Vegas will clash against an AFC North team on Nov. 23. Browning and the Bengals will go against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Jake Browning shares wholesome postgame moment with girlfriend

Jake Browning came out balling after Zac Taylor called him up to replace Joe Burrow in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After Browning led the team to a 31-27 win, his girlfriend Stephanie Niles shared a video on Instagram of Browning walking to the stands to meet her. They locked hands before the player went to the locker room.

The Bengals will enter a difficult portion of the season and depending on how they navigate it, their playoff hopes could remain alive until Burrow returns.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
