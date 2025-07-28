  • home icon
  NFL
  "The best type of team bonding": Chiefs fans praise Travis Kelce's early Happy Gilmore 2 showing with team

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:39 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce is leveraging his fame outside of football to bring him and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates closer together. The 4x first-team All-Pro tight end got his team together on Sunday to view his newest movie, Happy Gilmore 2. Kelce plays a waiter in the movie, which was released on Netflix on Friday.

On X, @TruGreen called it:

“the best type of team bonding.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Pleasantly surprised with Trav’s acting skills. I like sequel 2 better than the first,” said @AW23241827.
“This is why this team continues to dominate…. it’s family!” added @Cupkate0319.
Before being cast in the Happy Gilmore sequel, Travis Kelce had just one movie credit, playing himself in the feature-length documentary “Kelce,” which examines the life and career of his brother and former Super Bowl champion Jason.

Travis Kelce had appeared in several commercials and a few television shows as well. The Chiefs have been the team to beat in the NFL for a while now, having appeared in five of the previous six Super Bowls and won three.

Elsewhere on X, @theonly_kenz said:

“Love how supportive they all are of Trav! I so need us to win it all again this year so he can ride off into the sunset.”
“And this is why i LOVE the Chiefs so much!!,” tweeted @Angelina718.
“this is so wholesome the boys showing up to support Travis.”
Kelce will be 36 in October, and the 10-time Pro Bowler is entering his 13th season in the NFL, with many speculating that 2025 will be his last. He has incurred numerous injuries throughout his career and last year had his worst statistical season as a professional, recording 823 receiving yards.

The Chiefs' camaraderie and bonding, along with plenty of talent, are among the reasons many believe they’ve been so dominant on the field, despite the fame some players, like Kelce, have received.

Travis Kelce’s hair transformation

Another Kansas City Chiefs star is making headlines for a new look. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes trimmed down his hair earlier in the offseason, which generated plenty of attention on social media.

Kelce is following suit, transitioning from a different-looking style when he arrived at training camp with long, styled hair to a more military-type buzz cut.

It was a recent transformation, as the 35-year-old had been sporting his long hair until Sunday, when he cut it that same day.

The Chiefs open the preseason on August 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
